1002 North DRYDEN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fantastic school district Hersey, Olive! Great Location!! Fresh coat of grey paint throughout. Open Floorplan, Cherry Kitchen open to dining and living room newer dishwasher, stove and microwave. 3 Beds up and 1 first floor bedroom lawn care included in rent ! Updated home with 2 full baths. 1st floor laundry room with storage is a plus. 2 car detached garage/plus storage shed. New roof coming, Hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with granite maple cabinets and Stainless steel and subzero fridge. Newer washer dryer. No Pets at all allowed. New roof on home garage and shed Gardeners dream, with a Lovely sprawling large lot!