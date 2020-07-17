All apartments in Arlington Heights
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

1002 North DRYDEN Avenue

1002 North Dryden Avenue · (312) 434-0995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1002 North Dryden Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL 60004

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fantastic school district Hersey, Olive! Great Location!! Fresh coat of grey paint throughout. Open Floorplan, Cherry Kitchen open to dining and living room newer dishwasher, stove and microwave. 3 Beds up and 1 first floor bedroom lawn care included in rent ! Updated home with 2 full baths. 1st floor laundry room with storage is a plus. 2 car detached garage/plus storage shed. New roof coming, Hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with granite maple cabinets and Stainless steel and subzero fridge. Newer washer dryer. No Pets at all allowed. New roof on home garage and shed Gardeners dream, with a Lovely sprawling large lot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 North DRYDEN Avenue have any available units?
1002 North DRYDEN Avenue has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington Heights, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 North DRYDEN Avenue have?
Some of 1002 North DRYDEN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 North DRYDEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1002 North DRYDEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 North DRYDEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1002 North DRYDEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington Heights.
Does 1002 North DRYDEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1002 North DRYDEN Avenue offers parking.
Does 1002 North DRYDEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 North DRYDEN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 North DRYDEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 1002 North DRYDEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1002 North DRYDEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1002 North DRYDEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 North DRYDEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 North DRYDEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
