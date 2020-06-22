All apartments in Boise
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

5362 W Kootenai St

5362 Kootenai Street · (208) 314-3437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5362 Kootenai Street, Boise, ID 83705
Central Bench

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5362 W Kootenai St · Avail. Jul 10

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
5362 W Kootenai St Available 07/10/20 5362 W Kootenai St - Spacious two bedroom townhouse. Large living room with all kitchen appliances included. There is a fenced private patio and your new home is located near plenty of shopping, restaurants and minutes from the freeway!

Some advertised properties are tenant occupied. If you are unable to choose a time for a showing, you will be notified automatically when the property is available to be shown. Security deposits must be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement and when applicable non-refundable pet fees and monthly pet rent will be required and the amount determined through the application process and based off a third party screening of the pet and/or animal.

RentWise Property Management is not responsible for any inaccuracies or misprints on this website and reserves the right to make changes without notice. All available rental units can be rented at any time and are considered available until an applicant is approved, a lease is executed by all parties and the security deposit is paid in full with certified funds. All availability dates are approximate and not guaranteed. The advertised rent price DOES NOT include the $30/month required enrollment in a Benefit Bundle program which provides: your quarterly furnace filter delivery, your property liability insurance and as needed pest service. For an additional $15.00 a month tenants can enroll in the full coverage pest control service. RentWise recommends tenant(s) also purchase renter's insurance for their personal property separately.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4866163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5362 W Kootenai St have any available units?
5362 W Kootenai St has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 5362 W Kootenai St have?
Some of 5362 W Kootenai St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5362 W Kootenai St currently offering any rent specials?
5362 W Kootenai St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5362 W Kootenai St pet-friendly?
No, 5362 W Kootenai St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 5362 W Kootenai St offer parking?
No, 5362 W Kootenai St does not offer parking.
Does 5362 W Kootenai St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5362 W Kootenai St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5362 W Kootenai St have a pool?
Yes, 5362 W Kootenai St has a pool.
Does 5362 W Kootenai St have accessible units?
No, 5362 W Kootenai St does not have accessible units.
Does 5362 W Kootenai St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5362 W Kootenai St has units with dishwashers.
