All apartments in Boise
Find more places like Reedhouse.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boise, ID
/
Reedhouse
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Reedhouse

Open Now until 6pm
1671 South Riverstone Lane · (833) 878-3158
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boise
See all
Southeast Boise
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1671 South Riverstone Lane, Boise, ID 83706
Southeast Boise

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02-201 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,426

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 03-103 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,497

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reedhouse.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
volleyball court
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Welcome to Reedhouse Apartments, where the joy of a comfortable home blends with a tranquil setting. Our pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartments are nestled between a private lake and Boise River, in the peaceful city of Boise, ID. Here, residents enjoy an oasis of tranquility thanks to the resort-inspired amenities, professional services, and contemporary interiors. Your new home comes with all the amenities one would need, like a washer and dryer, dishwasher, air conditioner, as well as an expansive balcony.

Our pristine premises boast an impressive selection of features, which sweep dull moments away. Experience a never-ending vacation with the resort-style swimming pool, sauna, outdoor volleyball court, and the spa/hot tub. Gather the gang at the BBQ area or the clubhouse and remember to make full use of the

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply. Please contact leasing office for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reedhouse have any available units?
Reedhouse has 2 units available starting at $1,426 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does Reedhouse have?
Some of Reedhouse's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reedhouse currently offering any rent specials?
Reedhouse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reedhouse pet-friendly?
Yes, Reedhouse is pet friendly.
Does Reedhouse offer parking?
No, Reedhouse does not offer parking.
Does Reedhouse have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reedhouse offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reedhouse have a pool?
Yes, Reedhouse has a pool.
Does Reedhouse have accessible units?
No, Reedhouse does not have accessible units.
Does Reedhouse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reedhouse has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Reedhouse?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln
Boise, ID 83703
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way
Boise, ID 83713
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr
Boise, ID 83714
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue
Boise, ID 83705
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St
Boise, ID 83706
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way
Boise, ID 83716
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd
Boise, ID 83702

Similar Pages

Boise 1 BedroomsBoise 2 Bedrooms
Boise Apartments with GymBoise Dog Friendly Apartments
Boise Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Meridian, IDStar, ID
Kuna, IDCaldwell, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southeast BoiseVista
Collister
Veterans Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity