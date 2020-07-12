/
/
/
lower beaver
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:08 PM
174 Apartments for rent in Lower Beaver, Des Moines, IA
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
7 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
3610 Twana Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Apartments in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3948 43rd Street
3948 43rd Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1661 sqft
3948 43rd Street Available 07/17/20 UNIQUE!!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home In Beaverdale - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4124 Lower Beaver Rd
4124 Lower Beaver Road, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1116 sqft
BRICK!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Beaverdale - CALL TODAY!! (515) 996-4488 https://my.matterport.
Results within 1 mile of Lower Beaver
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
38 Units Available
The Village at Westchester
5413 Aurora Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$715
1074 sqft
A unique space on 23 acres of park-like land. Onsite amenities include a pool and sundeck. Fireplaces available. Within the Johnston School District. Apartments offer large closets and spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Westchester Square
5528 Meredith Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$830
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
982 sqft
Just a few minutes from dining and entertainment. Outstanding amenities including a pool and ample green space. Apartments feature a fireplace, closets and a private balcony. Appliance packages provided.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
13 Units Available
Hickman Flats
2400 Hickman Rd, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
720 sqft
The Hickman Flats Community features studio, 1-, and 2-bedroom homes at an affordable price point — offering comfort, quality, and location that allows residents to settle in with ease.
1 of 1
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
4807 Aurora Avenue
4807 Aurora Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$900
936 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
4119 Beaver Crest Drive
4119 Beaver Crest Drive, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$880
504 sqft
Available to show July 28, 2020 One of the original farm homes in Beaverdale, this charming 1 bedroom home is surrounded by established trees.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2312 35th St
2312 35th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
New Construction Home for Rent - 2312 35th St, Des Moines - Built brand new in 2020, features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and full basement. Call it home today. Address is 2312 35th St, Des Moines, IA 50310.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2718 48TH ST B
2718 48th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$575
325 sqft
Beaverdale Basement (3 rooms) for rent - Property Id: 317085 There are 2 houses located on this property with a fenced in-ground pool located between the 2 houses.
Results within 5 miles of Lower Beaver
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
30 Units Available
Rowat Lofts
601 E Vine Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
846 sqft
NOW OPEN—EAST VILLAGE! Housed on the former site of the Rowat Cut Stone and Marble Factory, Rowat Lofts celebrates the tradition and innovation unique to Des Moines' East Village. Here, ambitious trendsetters enjoy bright open-concept apartments.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
$
27 Units Available
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$995
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1426 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Windsor Terrace
3333 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Terrace in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Ingersoll Flats
2714 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
885 sqft
Finding the right apartment that fits your lifestyle is simple at Ingersoll Flats in Des Moines, IA. Our 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are especially designed to bring ease and comfort to your everyday.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
40 Units Available
The Vue
922 8th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,242
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1381 sqft
Welcome to Vue Apartments! Start exploring our community that is located in Des Moines by viewing our floor plans, amenites, photos & neighborhood!
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
2 Units Available
5Fifty5
555 Southwest 7th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1965 sqft
When you live at 5Fifty5 Executive Townhomes, it is like bringing the energy of downtown right into your home.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
$
2 Units Available
Velocity
200 Des Moines Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Velocity, our community of gorgeous apartments in the East Village neighborhood of Des Moines, IA. Just minutes away from downtown, our studio or 1-3 bedroom floor plans will make you live right at home!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
10 Units Available
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$838
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1262 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
$
7 Units Available
Verve
225 E Center St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$966
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,281
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1162 sqft
Industrial apartments constructed on the banks of the Des Moines River give residents the ability to deconstruct life and define how they want to live.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
$
50 Units Available
LINC
210 Southwest 11th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,202
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1445 sqft
Welcome to LINC at Gray's Station, the beautiful apartment community in downtown Des Moines' newest neighborhood. Connected to everything the city has to offer, our 1-3 bedroom floor plans will make you feel right at home!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
$
13 Units Available
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$679
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
841 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$921
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
$
13 Units Available
The Maxwell
915 Mulberry St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$931
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1035 sqft
Maxwell offers urban, modern luxury in the heart of Downtown Des Moines.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
26 Units Available
SaddleBrook Apartments
8301 Colby Pkwy, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$805
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1276 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly residential community. Located between the Urbandale Public Library and North Karen Acres Park. Furnished homes have ovens, laundry facilities and garbage disposals. Media room, parking and swimming pool. Near I-80.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Confluence on 3rd
103 SW 3rd St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,079
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1080 sqft
Conveniently located next to Des Moines passenger depot. Luxurious resort-style community features 24-hour gym, car wash area, parking, and pool. Well-appointed units include dishwasher, garbage disposal, and hardwood floors.