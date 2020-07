Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage media room valet service cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub internet access online portal

SaddleBrook Apartments, in Urbandale, an established upstanding suburb of Des Moines, Iowa, offers it all.Right next to Urbandale City Hall, and Des Moines' newest library, your Saddlebrook apartment home is only a short walk to everyday conveniences like supermarkets, restaurants, movie theaters, and fine shopping. Interstate 35, I-80 and University Road are only blocks away. Experience rental living at a whole new level with nine-foot ceilings, two-tone paint, crown molding, washers/dryers, and spacious apartment floorplans. At SaddleBrook Apartments, you really can have it ALL - and best of all, the rents are well within your reach.