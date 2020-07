Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym bbq/grill hot tub media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage cc payments conference room e-payments guest suite key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community yoga

NOW OPEN—EAST VILLAGE!



Housed on the former site of the Rowat Cut Stone and Marble Factory, Rowat Lofts celebrates the tradition and innovation unique to Des Moines' East Village. Here, ambitious trendsetters enjoy bright open-concept apartments. Modern-industrial common spaces include rooftop decks, a fitness center, and an outdoor courtyard. Rowat's central location offers walkable access to entertainment and nightlife, award-winning restaurants, and riverfront events. Come dwell on the edge at Rowat Lofts.