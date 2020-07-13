All apartments in Johnston
Find more places like
Crescent Chase.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johnston, IA
/
Crescent Chase
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Crescent Chase

Open Now until 5:30pm
8650 Crescent Chase · (215) 392-2601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move into any 2 bedroom unit on a 12-month lease by July 15th and you may receive $500 off your first month's rent! Contact us for details.
Browse Similar Places
Johnston
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8650 Crescent Chase, Johnston, IA 50131
Southwest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A-04 · Avail. Jul 21

$860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit E-17 · Avail. Jul 30

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit D-09 · Avail. Aug 14

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit D-11 · Avail. Sep 15

$940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crescent Chase.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website.If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, this apartment community provides its residents with a plethora of amenities and several floor plans to choose from. Each of our 1 and 2 bedroom apartments here in Johnston offer a walk-in closet, washer and dryer in unit and a private patio or balcony. Your pets are sure to love our fenced in bark park, and we're sure you'll enjoy the community room, playground and sparkling outdoor pool with sun deck.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Additional: Trash: $10/month; Water: $35/month;
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Crescent Chase have any available units?
Crescent Chase has 11 units available starting at $860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Crescent Chase have?
Some of Crescent Chase's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crescent Chase currently offering any rent specials?
Crescent Chase is offering the following rent specials: Move into any 2 bedroom unit on a 12-month lease by July 15th and you may receive $500 off your first month's rent! Contact us for details.
Is Crescent Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, Crescent Chase is pet friendly.
Does Crescent Chase offer parking?
Yes, Crescent Chase offers parking.
Does Crescent Chase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crescent Chase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crescent Chase have a pool?
Yes, Crescent Chase has a pool.
Does Crescent Chase have accessible units?
No, Crescent Chase does not have accessible units.
Does Crescent Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crescent Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does Crescent Chase have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Crescent Chase has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave
Johnston, IA 50131
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd
Johnston, IA 50131
Residences at 62W
6000 NW 62nd Ave
Johnston, IA 50131
Winwood
6031 Meadow Crest Dr
Johnston, IA 50131

Similar Pages

Johnston 1 BedroomsJohnston 2 BedroomsJohnston 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJohnston Apartments with BalconyJohnston Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Des Moines, IAWest Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IAWaukee, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IAClive, IAAltoona, IAPerry, IAWindsor Heights, IAPolk City, IAPleasant Hill, IABoone, IA

Nearby Neighborhoods

EastSouthwest

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines Area Community CollegeDes Moines University-Osteopathic Medical CenterDrake UniversityGrand View UniversityIowa State University