Crescent Chase.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking playground pool garage 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website.If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, this apartment community provides its residents with a plethora of amenities and several floor plans to choose from. Each of our 1 and 2 bedroom apartments here in Johnston offer a walk-in closet, washer and dryer in unit and a private patio or balcony. Your pets are sure to love our fenced in bark park, and we're sure you'll enjoy the community room, playground and sparkling outdoor pool with sun deck.