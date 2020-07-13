All apartments in Des Moines
Ingersoll Towers
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:46 PM

Ingersoll Towers

Open Now until 5:30pm
3662 Ingersoll Ave · (458) 202-2082
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3662 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312
North of Grand

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ingersoll Towers.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
e-payments
hot tub
We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!This one of a kind high-rise features a variety of floor plans to perfectly suit your living needs. You'll love the convenience of having shopping and dining just minutes away. Enjoy access to our outdoor pool and sun deck, and be sure to utilize the clubhouse for your next big gathering! Laundry facilities are available, and your apartment includes a private balcony/patio, complete kitchen appliance package and central air/heat.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Storage is free

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ingersoll Towers have any available units?
Ingersoll Towers has 5 units available starting at $1,055 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does Ingersoll Towers have?
Some of Ingersoll Towers's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ingersoll Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Ingersoll Towers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ingersoll Towers pet-friendly?
Yes, Ingersoll Towers is pet friendly.
Does Ingersoll Towers offer parking?
Yes, Ingersoll Towers offers parking.
Does Ingersoll Towers have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ingersoll Towers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ingersoll Towers have a pool?
Yes, Ingersoll Towers has a pool.
Does Ingersoll Towers have accessible units?
No, Ingersoll Towers does not have accessible units.
Does Ingersoll Towers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ingersoll Towers has units with dishwashers.
