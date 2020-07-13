Robin Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage 24hr maintenance basketball court e-payments golf room hot tub internet access online portal

We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!Located just off I-235, these pet friendly apartments in West Des Moines, IA are an ideal place to call home. Available floor plans include one and two bedrooms, and offer a fireplace, complete kitchen appliance package, private balcony/patio and controlled access entry. Garage parking is available. Outside your apartment, you'll find an outdoor pool and sun deck, as well as a three hole disc golf course and plenty of green space for you and your pet to enjoy.