Robin Hill
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 PM

Robin Hill

Open Now until 5:30pm
2000 Westown Pkwy · (321) 504-5331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Move into any non 2 bed 2 bath unit by July 31st and you may receive $200 off your first month's rent! Contact us for details.
Location

2000 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50265

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03 · Avail. Sep 14

$760

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 80 · Avail. Jul 17

$825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 55 · Avail. Jul 14

$825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 69 · Avail. Sep 14

$825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Robin Hill.

Amenities

on-site laundry
golf room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
24hr maintenance
basketball court
e-payments
golf room
hot tub
internet access
online portal
We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!Located just off I-235, these pet friendly apartments in West Des Moines, IA are an ideal place to call home. Available floor plans include one and two bedrooms, and offer a fireplace, complete kitchen appliance package, private balcony/patio and controlled access entry. Garage parking is available. Outside your apartment, you'll find an outdoor pool and sun deck, as well as a three hole disc golf course and plenty of green space for you and your pet to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Robin Hill have any available units?
Robin Hill has 8 units available starting at $760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in West Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does Robin Hill have?
Some of Robin Hill's amenities include on-site laundry, golf room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Robin Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Robin Hill is offering the following rent specials: Move into any non 2 bed 2 bath unit by July 31st and you may receive $200 off your first month's rent! Contact us for details.
Is Robin Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Robin Hill is pet friendly.
Does Robin Hill offer parking?
Yes, Robin Hill offers parking.
Does Robin Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Robin Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Robin Hill have a pool?
Yes, Robin Hill has a pool.
Does Robin Hill have accessible units?
No, Robin Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Robin Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Robin Hill has units with dishwashers.
