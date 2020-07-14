900 65th St, Windsor Heights, IA 50324 Windsor Heights
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 03036 · Avail. Aug 3
$890
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft
Unit 03046 · Avail. Aug 3
$940
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 04051 · Avail. Aug 3
$1,100
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor Square by Broadmoor.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
bbq/grill
internet access
Minutes from Drake and Des Moines University, Windsor Square Apartments offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Within each home, you will enjoy large walk in closets and washer and dryer. The convenience and location of Windsor Square makes it apartment living that you deserve.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $175
restrictions: Must be spayed and declawed
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot, detached garage $60 per month.
