Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Plaza Manor

3821 66th St · (219) 301-9472
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3821 66th St, Urbandale, IA 50322

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 096 · Avail. Sep 14

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 527 sqft

Unit 060 · Avail. Jul 14

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 527 sqft

Unit 038 · Avail. Aug 15

$690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 131 · Avail. Sep 14

$690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 125 · Avail. Aug 14

$690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 093 · Avail. now

$715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Plaza Manor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
internet access
online portal
We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!Less than half a mile away from Merle Hay Mall and nestled in growing Urbandale, you will find the Plaza Manor Apartments. These spectacular, affordable apartments in Urbandale are cable ready and have their own laundry facility on site. There are even additional free storage areas! Easy access to I-35, various schools, restaurants and grocery stores make this apartment complex a must see. Stop by Plaza Manor in Urbandale, IA today and fall in love with your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
limit: 2 cat maximum
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Plaza Manor have any available units?
Plaza Manor has 11 units available starting at $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Urbandale, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Urbandale Rent Report.
What amenities does Plaza Manor have?
Some of Plaza Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Plaza Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Plaza Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Plaza Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Plaza Manor is pet friendly.
Does Plaza Manor offer parking?
Yes, Plaza Manor offers parking.
Does Plaza Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Plaza Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Plaza Manor have a pool?
No, Plaza Manor does not have a pool.
Does Plaza Manor have accessible units?
No, Plaza Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Plaza Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, Plaza Manor does not have units with dishwashers.
