Amenities

on-site laundry cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground 24hr maintenance cats allowed internet access online portal

We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!Less than half a mile away from Merle Hay Mall and nestled in growing Urbandale, you will find the Plaza Manor Apartments. These spectacular, affordable apartments in Urbandale are cable ready and have their own laundry facility on site. There are even additional free storage areas! Easy access to I-35, various schools, restaurants and grocery stores make this apartment complex a must see. Stop by Plaza Manor in Urbandale, IA today and fall in love with your new home.