Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage 24hr maintenance internet access

We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!The Village at Westchester in Des Moines, IA offers a unique neighborhood atmosphere with 23 park-like acres for your enjoyment and relaxation. The Village offers unparalleled convenience, located just minutes from Merle Hay Mall, groceries, movie theaters, restaurants and other great shopping opportunities. Nearly everything is within one mile of your new home, and you'll be just minutes from interstates. The Village is a pet friendly community!