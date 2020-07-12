All apartments in Des Moines
Find more places like The Village at Westchester.
The Village at Westchester

Open Now until 5:30pm
5413 Aurora Ave · (240) 547-3196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move into any unit on a 12-month lease by July 15th and you may receive $200 off your first month's rent! Contact us for details.
Location

5413 Aurora Ave, Des Moines, IA 50310
Beaverdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-029 · Avail. now

$715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 02-059 · Avail. Aug 14

$715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 01-021 · Avail. now

$715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

See 35+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Village at Westchester.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
24hr maintenance
internet access
We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!The Village at Westchester in Des Moines, IA offers a unique neighborhood atmosphere with 23 park-like acres for your enjoyment and relaxation. The Village offers unparalleled convenience, located just minutes from Merle Hay Mall, groceries, movie theaters, restaurants and other great shopping opportunities. Nearly everything is within one mile of your new home, and you'll be just minutes from interstates. The Village is a pet friendly community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Village at Westchester have any available units?
The Village at Westchester has 38 units available starting at $715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does The Village at Westchester have?
Some of The Village at Westchester's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Village at Westchester currently offering any rent specials?
The Village at Westchester is offering the following rent specials: Move into any unit on a 12-month lease by July 15th and you may receive $200 off your first month's rent! Contact us for details.
Is The Village at Westchester pet-friendly?
Yes, The Village at Westchester is pet friendly.
Does The Village at Westchester offer parking?
Yes, The Village at Westchester offers parking.
Does The Village at Westchester have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Village at Westchester does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Village at Westchester have a pool?
Yes, The Village at Westchester has a pool.
Does The Village at Westchester have accessible units?
No, The Village at Westchester does not have accessible units.
Does The Village at Westchester have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Village at Westchester has units with dishwashers.
