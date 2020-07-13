Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub carpet extra storage Property Amenities clubhouse parking 24hr maintenance online portal cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly e-payments

We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!Located between Grand and Ingersoll, these two private apartment buildings pack quite a punch! Just minutes from universities and downtown, the 31st Street Apartments in Des Moines offer cozy one and two bedroom apartment homes in controlled access buildings. Relax on your balcony, stretch out inside your well-appointed apartment or enjoy all of the varied activities along Ingersoll Avenue. The choice is yours!