Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

The 31st Street Apartments

500 31st St · (762) 585-2951
Location

500 31st St, Des Moines, IA 50312
Arbor Peak

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 500-18 · Avail. Sep 14

$790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 649 sqft

Unit 500-11 · Avail. Jul 18

$860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The 31st Street Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
24hr maintenance
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
e-payments
We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!Located between Grand and Ingersoll, these two private apartment buildings pack quite a punch! Just minutes from universities and downtown, the 31st Street Apartments in Des Moines offer cozy one and two bedroom apartment homes in controlled access buildings. Relax on your balcony, stretch out inside your well-appointed apartment or enjoy all of the varied activities along Ingersoll Avenue. The choice is yours!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Storage Details: Free Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The 31st Street Apartments have any available units?
The 31st Street Apartments has 2 units available starting at $790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does The 31st Street Apartments have?
Some of The 31st Street Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The 31st Street Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The 31st Street Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The 31st Street Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The 31st Street Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The 31st Street Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The 31st Street Apartments offers parking.
Does The 31st Street Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The 31st Street Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The 31st Street Apartments have a pool?
No, The 31st Street Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The 31st Street Apartments have accessible units?
No, The 31st Street Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The 31st Street Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The 31st Street Apartments has units with dishwashers.
