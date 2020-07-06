Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage hot tub package receiving elevator garage pool business center conference room dog grooming area e-payments guest suite internet access key fob access lobby media room new construction smoke-free community

At last, living affordably downtown doesn't have to compromise your lifestyle expectations. Featuring a variety of space-maximizing floor plans to fit your lifestyle needs, Flux delivers the perfect balance of mod luxe comfort and metro convenience: Open layouts with impressive 9’ ceilings. Outdoor courtyards for hot tubbing and grill-outs. A rooftop lounge with stunning skyline views. Everything at Flux has been impeccably designed to provide the comfort you need to crash, create, and crush life.