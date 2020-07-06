All apartments in Des Moines
Find more places like Flux.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Des Moines, IA
/
Flux
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:50 PM

Flux

Open Now until 6pm
1400 Walnut St · (515) 619-5183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Des Moines
See all
Downtown Des Moines
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1400 Walnut St, Des Moines, IA 50309
Downtown Des Moines

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 319 · Avail. Aug 7

$883

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 378 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$1,062

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 531 sqft

Unit 507 · Avail. now

$1,081

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 542 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Flux.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
package receiving
elevator
garage
pool
business center
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
guest suite
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
smoke-free community
At last, living affordably downtown doesn't have to compromise your lifestyle expectations. Featuring a variety of space-maximizing floor plans to fit your lifestyle needs, Flux delivers the perfect balance of mod luxe comfort and metro convenience: Open layouts with impressive 9’ ceilings. Outdoor courtyards for hot tubbing and grill-outs. A rooftop lounge with stunning skyline views. Everything at Flux has been impeccably designed to provide the comfort you need to crash, create, and crush life.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Flux have any available units?
Flux has 3 units available starting at $883 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does Flux have?
Some of Flux's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Flux currently offering any rent specials?
Flux is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Flux pet-friendly?
Yes, Flux is pet friendly.
Does Flux offer parking?
Yes, Flux offers parking.
Does Flux have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Flux offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Flux have a pool?
Yes, Flux has a pool.
Does Flux have accessible units?
No, Flux does not have accessible units.
Does Flux have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Flux has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Flux?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Maxwell
915 Mulberry St
Des Moines, IA 50309
Confluence on 3rd
103 SW 3rd St
Des Moines, IA 50309
The Vue
922 8th Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
7th St Brownstones
325 Southwest 7th Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
The Drake
1260 34th Street
Des Moines, IA 50311
Income Restricted - Rumely Lofts
104 SW 4th St
Des Moines, IA 50309
Ingersoll Flats
2714 Ingersoll Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50312
District at 6th
201 Southeast 6th Street
Des Moines, IA 50309

Similar Pages

Des Moines 1 BedroomsDes Moines 2 Bedrooms
Des Moines Apartments with ParkingDes Moines Pet Friendly Places
Des Moines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IA
Johnston, IAWaukee, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IA
Clive, IAAltoona, IAPerry, IAWindsor Heights, IA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Des MoinesDrakeSouthwestern Hills
East VillageWatrous SouthLower Beaver
Woodland HeightsSherman Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical CenterDrake University
Grand View UniversityDes Moines Area Community College
Iowa State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity