/
/
royal kunia
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 PM
130 Apartments for rent in Royal Kunia, HI📍
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1090 Heahea St.
94-1090 Heahea Street, Royal Kunia, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1519 sqft
4/2 SF Home in Royal Kunia! - This single story home is approximately 1,519 sq. ft. with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, a family room, a lanai, and a double car garage. New carpets and flooring have been installed in the living room and the bathroom.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1058 Eleu Street
94-1058 Eleu Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1342 sqft
94-1058 Eleu Street Available 06/16/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath Single Level Home in Royal Kunia! - Come relax in your new, well maintained and upgraded Single Level Home.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1211 Heahea St
94-1211 Heahea Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2079 sqft
94-1211 Heahea St Available 09/01/20 Tucked away in paradise with amazing views on the edge of Kunia Golf Course - Located on a quiet cul de sac and backed against Kunia Golf Course this 3 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage has recently been remodeled with
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1127 Kaloli Loop
94-1127 Kaloli Loop, Royal Kunia, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1368 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in Royal Kunia. This house has a large yard and a 2 car garage and plenty of storage space.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-508 Kupuna Loop
94-508 Kupuna Loop, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1420 sqft
Great rental in Village Park. 3 bedroom/2 bath, enclosed garage, with a spacious family room/living room, outdoor patio, split A/C in master bedroom, Window A/C in living room, ceiling fans.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-546 Kupuohi Street
94-546 Kupuohi Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
857 sqft
Please text to schedule a showing: (808) 636-7110. Beautifully updated ground floor corner unit in a gated community of Kulana Knolls 2 in Royal Kunia.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-814 Hohiu Place
94-814 Hohiu Place, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Village Park, Newer House 3 bedroom, 3 bath fenced yard, garage, pet negotiable - Village Park, Newer House 3 bedroom, 3 bath fenced yard, covered garage Description: 3 bedroom, 3 bath (1 of the bath is at the back patio) house on a cul-de-sac,
1 of 19
Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1071 Hoohele Street
94-1071 Hoohele Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1730 sqft
Big Savings with 22 PV-Photovoltaic Solar Panels and Hot Water Solar to aid in keeping your electricity bill down to a bare-minimum.
Results within 1 mile of Royal Kunia
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Waipahu
18 Units Available
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
998 sqft
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201
94-211 Paioa Place, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
657 sqft
Hookumu at Waikele: 2-bed, 1-bath, 2-parking now available for rent. - Great 2-bedroom, 1-bath with 2 parking available for rent in the Hookumu at Waikele complex. Corner end, upstairs unit has been nicely maintained and well cared.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-403 Lehopulu St.
94-403 Lehopulu Street, Waipahu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2488 sqft
5 bd 3.5ba Beautifully remodeled Single Family Residence in Harbor View, Waipahu - CALL OR TEXT JULIE NURRE (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 FOR SHOWING AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202
94-511 Luminana Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
657 sqft
Great unit! 2Bd/1Ba on 2nd floor w/1 assigned parking stall at Mahi Ko at Waikele - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1993 Sq Footage: 657 sq ft. Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Parking: 1 Reserved Lease Duration: 1 Year Deposit: $1675.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1005 HALEKAPIO ST.
94-1005 Halekapio Street, Waipahu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2010 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home with Lots of Room - Spacious 4 bdrm, 2.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-207 Paioa Place #M203
94-207 Paioa Place, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
657 sqft
Spacious & Partially Furnished 2 Bedroom w/ Patio & 2 Parking - This beautiful partially furnished 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom townhouse comes with 2 parking stalls and is move in ready.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-049 Waipahu Street
94-049 Waipahu St, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
702 sqft
Rarely available 2 bedroom/1 full bathroom with tub/shower condo located in Kunia Terrace.Nicely renovated in 2019, private corner 3rd floor unit with nobody above you. This condo is in fantastic condition and move in ready.
Results within 5 miles of Royal Kunia
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
9 Units Available
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,228
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,631
1293 sqft
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
27 Units Available
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1397 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,018
1535 sqft
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
9 Units Available
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park
92-1340 PANANA ST, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on top of the hill in Makakilo Heights, we offer views and a peaceful and breezy location on the west side of beautiful Oahu. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, BBQ areas and a gated play yard.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1398 Hooli Circle
1398 Hooli Circle, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
972 sqft
Quiet Home in Pearl City 3bd, 2ba, 1pkg 972sqft. $2250 - Quiet Home in Pearl City 3bd, 2ba, 1pkg 972sqft. $2250 Enjoy this quiet home in Pearl City. Be the first to live in this newly renovated 3bd, 2 bath property located next to a large park.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2
92-967 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1411 sqft
92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 3BR/1.5BA/2Parking at breezy Makakilo.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-1480 Lanikuhana #530
94-1480 Lanikuhana Avenue, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
2br - 897ft2 - Mililani Knob Hill 2 Bed 1.5 Bath 2 Parking Townhome (94-1480 Lanikuhana Ave., Unit 530) - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 parking space townhome in Mililani that has been tastefully renovated.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
91-1598 Wahane
91-1598 Wahane Street, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1517 sqft
91-1598 Wahane Available 06/15/20 Kapolei Knolls 3 Bdrm, 2 Bath, Single Level Home - Nicely maintained 3 bdrm, 2 bath one-level home on quiet cul-de-sac. 2 car enclosed garage. Big open kitchen with high ceilings, island counter and family room.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702
95-061 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
799 sqft
CATHEDRAL POINT 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH - Spacious 2 bedroom / 1 bath / 1 parking Apartment at Cathedral Point. 95-061 Waikalani Dr. #D702 Mililani. Unit includes refrigerator, range, & washer/dryer. Amenities include a pool & recreation center.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301
95-2031 Waikalani Place, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
799 sqft
95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301 Available 07/07/20 2 bedroom at Melemanu Woodlands - This won't last long! 2 bedroom 1 bath condo available at Northbrook-Melemanu Woodlands. Unit comes with all major appliances (ie. washer/dryer, stove, etc).
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Royal Kunia rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,820.
Some of the colleges located in the Royal Kunia area include University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii Pacific University, Kapiolani Community College, and Honolulu Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIHaleiwa, HI