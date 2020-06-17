791 Onaha Street

Amenities

Kahala Corner House Available! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, detached 2 vehicle garage - This beautiful Kahala home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms is featured on a corner lot with open and enclosed yards. Formal and casual dining rooms, laundry room, private entrances, detached two vehicle garage and solar water heating. Recently renovated with brand new interior and exterior paint, new landscaping, and ready for new renters!



Owner pays for yard maintenance.



Tenant pays electric, water/sewer, cable, internet and telephone. $5,500/month plus general excise tax of 4.712%. Liability to Landlord Insurance $9.50/month.



Renters Insurance is REQUIRED!



Please contact Erick or Katrina Galvan for more information!



No Pets Allowed



