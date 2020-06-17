All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

791 Onaha Street

791 Onaha Street · (808) 321-5782
Location

791 Onaha Street, Honolulu, HI 96816
Waialae - Kahala

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 791 Onaha Street · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2172 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Kahala Corner House Available! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, detached 2 vehicle garage - This beautiful Kahala home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms is featured on a corner lot with open and enclosed yards. Formal and casual dining rooms, laundry room, private entrances, detached two vehicle garage and solar water heating. Recently renovated with brand new interior and exterior paint, new landscaping, and ready for new renters!

Owner pays for yard maintenance.

Tenant pays electric, water/sewer, cable, internet and telephone. $5,500/month plus general excise tax of 4.712%. Liability to Landlord Insurance $9.50/month.

Renters Insurance is REQUIRED!

Please contact Erick or Katrina Galvan for more information!

Erick Galvan
RA| Property Manager
ELITE Pacific Properties
808.354.3007
ErickGalvan@elitepacific.com
RS-77277

Katrina Galvan
RA| Property Manager
ELITE Pacific Properties
808.321.5782
Katrina@elitepacific.com
RS-74421

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5623821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 791 Onaha Street have any available units?
791 Onaha Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 791 Onaha Street have?
Some of 791 Onaha Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 791 Onaha Street currently offering any rent specials?
791 Onaha Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 791 Onaha Street pet-friendly?
No, 791 Onaha Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 791 Onaha Street offer parking?
Yes, 791 Onaha Street does offer parking.
Does 791 Onaha Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 791 Onaha Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 791 Onaha Street have a pool?
No, 791 Onaha Street does not have a pool.
Does 791 Onaha Street have accessible units?
No, 791 Onaha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 791 Onaha Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 791 Onaha Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 791 Onaha Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 791 Onaha Street has units with air conditioning.
