NEWLY IMPROVED 3 BR/ 2 FULL BATH/3 PK - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS#80146) TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS @ (808) 670-8015



AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.



VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.



Watch Video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SHxqJEmMPHg&authuser=0



Enjoy the convenience of living in town coupled with shopping centers within walking distance. Located in the center of town this, spacious unit has a desirable floor plan.



AVAILABLE on April 25th!!



KEY FEATURES:

Property Type: Condominium

Interior Area: 1300sqf

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 3



PROPERTY FEATURES:

Washer/Dryer

Electric Range

Refrigerator

Flooring: Laminate/Porcelain

Window Air Conditioner

Window Blinds



LEASE TERMS:

Non Smoking

No Pets

Minimum Lease: 1 Year

Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

Credit and Background Check Required

Renter's Insurance Required

Rental Application Fee: $51



HI Pacific Property Management LLC

Rental Hotline: (808)445-9223

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817



(RLNE3771828)