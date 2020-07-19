Amenities

711 8th Ave. #A-1 Available 08/01/20 Newly Built 2 Bedrm/2 Bath ADU with 1 Parking - Recently built private Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) featuring: 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Full Kitchen and Washer and Dryer. Convenient location in Kaimuki near Kahala, Diamond Head & Waikiki, all great places for shopping, a plethora of eateries, entertainment and so much more. Utilities included with an allowance cap. No Smoking. No Pets. Call 486-9286 to schedule showing. $20 Application Fee per 18+ year old occupant.

“ For inquiries and showing appointments, please contact Joshua Horita property manager at Horita Realty LLC (RB 21153) at 808-728-8584.



No Pets Allowed



