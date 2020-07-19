All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 711 8th Ave. #A-1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
711 8th Ave. #A-1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

711 8th Ave. #A-1

711 8th Avenue · (808) 487-1561
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

711 8th Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96816
Kaimuki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 711 8th Ave. #A-1 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
711 8th Ave. #A-1 Available 08/01/20 Newly Built 2 Bedrm/2 Bath ADU with 1 Parking - Recently built private Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) featuring: 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Full Kitchen and Washer and Dryer. Convenient location in Kaimuki near Kahala, Diamond Head & Waikiki, all great places for shopping, a plethora of eateries, entertainment and so much more. Utilities included with an allowance cap. No Smoking. No Pets. Call 486-9286 to schedule showing. $20 Application Fee per 18+ year old occupant.
“ For inquiries and showing appointments, please contact Joshua Horita property manager at Horita Realty LLC (RB 21153) at 808-728-8584.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4959111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 8th Ave. #A-1 have any available units?
711 8th Ave. #A-1 has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 711 8th Ave. #A-1 currently offering any rent specials?
711 8th Ave. #A-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 8th Ave. #A-1 pet-friendly?
No, 711 8th Ave. #A-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 711 8th Ave. #A-1 offer parking?
Yes, 711 8th Ave. #A-1 offers parking.
Does 711 8th Ave. #A-1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 8th Ave. #A-1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 8th Ave. #A-1 have a pool?
No, 711 8th Ave. #A-1 does not have a pool.
Does 711 8th Ave. #A-1 have accessible units?
No, 711 8th Ave. #A-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 711 8th Ave. #A-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 8th Ave. #A-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 8th Ave. #A-1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 8th Ave. #A-1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 711 8th Ave. #A-1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Dog Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Ahuimanu, HIPearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HI
Haleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIMililani Town, HINanakuli, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity