Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
581 Kamoku st 2408
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

581 Kamoku st 2408

581 Kamoku Street · No Longer Available
Location

581 Kamoku Street, Honolulu, HI 96826
Mccully - Moiliili

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Unit 2408 Available 07/01/20 Royal Iolani 2 bed 2 bath 2 parking condo - Property Id: 282743

This Rare Remodeled Royal Iolani Condo is now available for rent in this sought after neighborhood Just 4 minutes from Waikiki!! Grey Tile floors throughout home. Partial ocean views 2 Large bathrooms & modern kitchen. Utilities paid by owner! Includes Air conditioning, cable, internet, water & trash & 2 coveted secure parking spaces, (Overnight guest parking available too!) enjoy outdoor living with this additional open 350 sq. Ft. Lanai/balcony (lanai furniture included) (dining table & chairs excluded) The 2nd bedroom opens to the lanai as well as the spacious living room with floor to ceiling sliding glass doors. We love the partial ocean views, with epic sunsets. Kitchen was remodeled with marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances and glass stovetop. Stackable washer and dryer in unit. Property includes heated pool, jacuzzi tennis court, gym, out door shower sauna & beautiful landscaping. This property is next to prestigious iolani school.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282743
Property Id 282743

(RLNE5792044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 581 Kamoku st 2408 have any available units?
581 Kamoku st 2408 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does 581 Kamoku st 2408 have?
Some of 581 Kamoku st 2408's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 581 Kamoku st 2408 currently offering any rent specials?
581 Kamoku st 2408 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 581 Kamoku st 2408 pet-friendly?
No, 581 Kamoku st 2408 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 581 Kamoku st 2408 offer parking?
Yes, 581 Kamoku st 2408 does offer parking.
Does 581 Kamoku st 2408 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 581 Kamoku st 2408 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 581 Kamoku st 2408 have a pool?
Yes, 581 Kamoku st 2408 has a pool.
Does 581 Kamoku st 2408 have accessible units?
No, 581 Kamoku st 2408 does not have accessible units.
Does 581 Kamoku st 2408 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 581 Kamoku st 2408 has units with dishwashers.
Does 581 Kamoku st 2408 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 581 Kamoku st 2408 has units with air conditioning.
