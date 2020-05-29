581 Kamoku st 2408

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool guest parking hot tub internet access sauna tennis court

Unit 2408 Available 07/01/20 Royal Iolani 2 bed 2 bath 2 parking condo - Property Id: 282743



This Rare Remodeled Royal Iolani Condo is now available for rent in this sought after neighborhood Just 4 minutes from Waikiki!! Grey Tile floors throughout home. Partial ocean views 2 Large bathrooms & modern kitchen. Utilities paid by owner! Includes Air conditioning, cable, internet, water & trash & 2 coveted secure parking spaces, (Overnight guest parking available too!) enjoy outdoor living with this additional open 350 sq. Ft. Lanai/balcony (lanai furniture included) (dining table & chairs excluded) The 2nd bedroom opens to the lanai as well as the spacious living room with floor to ceiling sliding glass doors. We love the partial ocean views, with epic sunsets. Kitchen was remodeled with marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances and glass stovetop. Stackable washer and dryer in unit. Property includes heated pool, jacuzzi tennis court, gym, out door shower sauna & beautiful landscaping. This property is next to prestigious iolani school.

Property Id 282743



