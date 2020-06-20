Amenities

533 Malie Place Available 07/01/20 Leahi Area Home 3/2/2 - Available July 1st !! Very desirable location next to Diamond Head. Close to KCC, Leahi Health Center, Diamond Head Theater, UH, Kapiolani Park and The Bus route. 2 Older homes - filled with character ! Built in shelves and cabinets. New paint October 2017. There are 2 Houses on the property with 2 (tandem) parking spaces right next to the house at the end of a lane ! 1) Partly furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house, and 2) A detached, separate studio right next door ! "Outdoor" pet friendly (pending owner approval & pet deposit) ! Outdoor space to garden in ! 1 year minimum lease please. Energy efficient with solar water heater and photovoltaic energy system. (Save a little money on your electricity bill !) The 2 bedroom house includes new light fixtures, ceiling fans, new window A/C units, lanai / patio and major appliances: Washer, Dryer (on back lanai), Gas Stove/Range, Hot Water Heater and Refrigerator. Studio has a refrigerator and will share Washer/Dryer. Please see www.DowerRealty.Inc for additional information, application instructions and photos. Click on the You Tube Video URL, for a "video tour". Please contact our office, Dower Realty, Inc., to schedule a showing appointment via e-mail dpm@Dower.com or telephone (808) 738-8819. Thank you for visiting our website.



