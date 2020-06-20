All apartments in Honolulu
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
533 Malie Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

533 Malie Place

533 Malie Place · (808) 738-8819 ext. 124
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

533 Malie Place, Honolulu, HI 96816
Kaimuki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 533 Malie Place · Avail. Jul 1

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 844 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
533 Malie Place Available 07/01/20 Leahi Area Home 3/2/2 - Available July 1st !! Very desirable location next to Diamond Head. Close to KCC, Leahi Health Center, Diamond Head Theater, UH, Kapiolani Park and The Bus route. 2 Older homes - filled with character ! Built in shelves and cabinets. New paint October 2017. There are 2 Houses on the property with 2 (tandem) parking spaces right next to the house at the end of a lane ! 1) Partly furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house, and 2) A detached, separate studio right next door ! "Outdoor" pet friendly (pending owner approval & pet deposit) ! Outdoor space to garden in ! 1 year minimum lease please. Energy efficient with solar water heater and photovoltaic energy system. (Save a little money on your electricity bill !) The 2 bedroom house includes new light fixtures, ceiling fans, new window A/C units, lanai / patio and major appliances: Washer, Dryer (on back lanai), Gas Stove/Range, Hot Water Heater and Refrigerator. Studio has a refrigerator and will share Washer/Dryer. Please see www.DowerRealty.Inc for additional information, application instructions and photos. Click on the You Tube Video URL, for a "video tour". Please contact our office, Dower Realty, Inc., to schedule a showing appointment via e-mail dpm@Dower.com or telephone (808) 738-8819. Thank you for visiting our website.

(RLNE3742116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 Malie Place have any available units?
533 Malie Place has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 533 Malie Place have?
Some of 533 Malie Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 Malie Place currently offering any rent specials?
533 Malie Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Malie Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 Malie Place is pet friendly.
Does 533 Malie Place offer parking?
Yes, 533 Malie Place does offer parking.
Does 533 Malie Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 533 Malie Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Malie Place have a pool?
No, 533 Malie Place does not have a pool.
Does 533 Malie Place have accessible units?
No, 533 Malie Place does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Malie Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 Malie Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 533 Malie Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 533 Malie Place has units with air conditioning.
