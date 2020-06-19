All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna

469 Ena Rd · (808) 591-1116 ext. 1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Waikiki
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

469 Ena Rd, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
parking
gym
pool
tennis court
sauna
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with 1 assigned secured parking. - Waipuna Condos is centrally located in Waikiki. It’s just minutes away from world-famous Waikiki Beach and Ala Moana Shopping Mall. This home features two bedrooms, two baths, and one secured covered parking. Amenities include a swimming pool, gym, tennis court, putting green, sauna, and bbq area with tables.

Water & sewer and basic cable are included. Tenant pays for electricity, and internet. No Smoking. No pets.

For more information about this property or would like to schedule a viewing, please contact Ruel A. at 808 591-1116.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5765877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna have any available units?
469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna have?
Some of 469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna's amenities include putting green, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna currently offering any rent specials?
469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna pet-friendly?
No, 469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna offer parking?
Yes, 469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna does offer parking.
Does 469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna have a pool?
Yes, 469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna has a pool.
Does 469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna have accessible units?
No, 469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna does not have accessible units.
Does 469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna have units with dishwashers?
No, 469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna have units with air conditioning?
No, 469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity