469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna

Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with 1 assigned secured parking. - Waipuna Condos is centrally located in Waikiki. It’s just minutes away from world-famous Waikiki Beach and Ala Moana Shopping Mall. This home features two bedrooms, two baths, and one secured covered parking. Amenities include a swimming pool, gym, tennis court, putting green, sauna, and bbq area with tables.



Water & sewer and basic cable are included. Tenant pays for electricity, and internet. No Smoking. No pets.



For more information about this property or would like to schedule a viewing, please contact Ruel A. at 808 591-1116.



