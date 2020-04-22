4580 Aukai Ave

Amenities

One block from beach, Estate, Open-air living, Kahala locale, Luxury, Hokulani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Hokulani, Hawaiian for “heavenly star,” is your next luxury destination. New to the market, Hokulani is a relaxing executive estate in the heart of upscale Kahala. This meticulously planned estate furnished by the premier Orange County-based designers Bassman Blaine is surrounded by lush plants and tall gates, offering privacy fit for a celebrity.



Inside, Venetian plaster walls, elegant moldings and old Hawaii touches distinguish the rooms - amongst them, six bedrooms and 5.5 baths. With masterfully deliberate indoor and outdoor living areas, Hokulani offers many unique gathering places for your group to enjoy together. At its heart are a vintage-style lounge and a grand kitchen that combines restaurant-quality technology with classic elements such as hardwood cabinetry, gorgeous granite counter tops, and a beautiful, inviting dining table.



Spanning the entire second level is the grand master suite inclusive of two bonus sitting/sleeping areas, which provide quiet nooks and spaces to have young children nearby. The spa-like master bath includes an oversize rain shower with multiple shower heads and separate claw-foot tub.



On the main level you will find three additional bedrooms, including a second master and en suite bathroom. A separate guesthouse and pool room can be found just across the back yard, with their own private first- and second-floor entries. The guesthouse is set up as a cozy, modern surf cottage, including a full bathroom and kitchen for added convenience. With beautiful garden and pool views, the pool room is perfect for those who appreciate their own hideaway.



The outdoor area was flawlessly designed for the ultimate pool day. Experience the covered lanai with comfortable seating, outdoor kitchen and dining room, barbecue area, heated pool, and cascading Jacuzzi for relaxing days and evenings. From the comforts of the outdoor spaces to the indoor luxuries, this villa offers the experiences you seek.



Ideally located a short two-minute stroll from Kahala Beach, Hokulani is perfectly positioned for endless beach days just a skip away. A few minutes farther away, you will find the Kahala Resort and Spa, which offers unique culinary experiences, a piano lounge with nightly entertainment, dolphin excursions, a beautiful white sand beach with calm waves, and valet parking. You will also be a short distance from Kahala Mall and Whole Foods, and only a five-minute drive from Waikiki, Diamond Head, Honolulu Zoo, Ala Wai Golf Course, and more!



Standard occupancy for this is 12 guests with a max occupancy of 16 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.



Max Included Electric Charge: $500



*Rates are based on a 3 month stay, rates may vary based on length of stay.*



No Pets Allowed



