All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 4580 Aukai Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
4580 Aukai Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

4580 Aukai Ave

4580 ʻaukai Avenue · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4580 ʻaukai Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96816
Waialae - Kahala

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 4580 Aukai Ave · Avail. now

$18,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5.5 Bath · 3308 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
valet service
One block from beach, Estate, Open-air living, Kahala locale, Luxury, Hokulani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Hokulani, Hawaiian for “heavenly star,” is your next luxury destination. New to the market, Hokulani is a relaxing executive estate in the heart of upscale Kahala. This meticulously planned estate furnished by the premier Orange County-based designers Bassman Blaine is surrounded by lush plants and tall gates, offering privacy fit for a celebrity.

Inside, Venetian plaster walls, elegant moldings and old Hawaii touches distinguish the rooms - amongst them, six bedrooms and 5.5 baths. With masterfully deliberate indoor and outdoor living areas, Hokulani offers many unique gathering places for your group to enjoy together. At its heart are a vintage-style lounge and a grand kitchen that combines restaurant-quality technology with classic elements such as hardwood cabinetry, gorgeous granite counter tops, and a beautiful, inviting dining table.

Spanning the entire second level is the grand master suite inclusive of two bonus sitting/sleeping areas, which provide quiet nooks and spaces to have young children nearby. The spa-like master bath includes an oversize rain shower with multiple shower heads and separate claw-foot tub.

On the main level you will find three additional bedrooms, including a second master and en suite bathroom. A separate guesthouse and pool room can be found just across the back yard, with their own private first- and second-floor entries. The guesthouse is set up as a cozy, modern surf cottage, including a full bathroom and kitchen for added convenience. With beautiful garden and pool views, the pool room is perfect for those who appreciate their own hideaway.

The outdoor area was flawlessly designed for the ultimate pool day. Experience the covered lanai with comfortable seating, outdoor kitchen and dining room, barbecue area, heated pool, and cascading Jacuzzi for relaxing days and evenings. From the comforts of the outdoor spaces to the indoor luxuries, this villa offers the experiences you seek.

Ideally located a short two-minute stroll from Kahala Beach, Hokulani is perfectly positioned for endless beach days just a skip away. A few minutes farther away, you will find the Kahala Resort and Spa, which offers unique culinary experiences, a piano lounge with nightly entertainment, dolphin excursions, a beautiful white sand beach with calm waves, and valet parking. You will also be a short distance from Kahala Mall and Whole Foods, and only a five-minute drive from Waikiki, Diamond Head, Honolulu Zoo, Ala Wai Golf Course, and more!

Standard occupancy for this is 12 guests with a max occupancy of 16 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.

TA-040-272-7936-01

Max Included Electric Charge: $500

*Rates are based on a 3 month stay, rates may vary based on length of stay.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4580 Aukai Ave have any available units?
4580 Aukai Ave has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4580 Aukai Ave have?
Some of 4580 Aukai Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4580 Aukai Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4580 Aukai Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4580 Aukai Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4580 Aukai Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 4580 Aukai Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4580 Aukai Ave does offer parking.
Does 4580 Aukai Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4580 Aukai Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4580 Aukai Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4580 Aukai Ave has a pool.
Does 4580 Aukai Ave have accessible units?
No, 4580 Aukai Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4580 Aukai Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4580 Aukai Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4580 Aukai Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4580 Aukai Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4580 Aukai Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity