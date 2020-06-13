Apartment List
HI
/
princeville
Last updated June 13 2020

7 Apartments for rent in Princeville, HI

Hanalei Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
Emmalani Court 324 5250 Ka Haku Rd.
5250 Ka Haku Road, Princeville, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Princeville Condo - This newly renovated unfurnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Emmalani Court features new cabinets and counter tops, new carpet and new paint.

Hanalei Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
4141 Queen Emma's Drive #41
4141 Queen Emma's Drive, Princeville, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Condo - 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom in Villas on the Prince Furnished 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo.

Hanalei Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3691 Albert Rd
3691 Albert Road, Princeville, HI
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3691 Albert Rd Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Spacious Home - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5858196)

Hanalei Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
4123 Kekaulike Lane
4123 Kekaulike Lane, Princeville, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
4123 Kekaulike Lane Available 07/11/20 Beautifully Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Princeville Home - 3 Bedrooms & 3 Bathroom fully furnished home in Princeville (excluding linens). This beautiful home has been newly furnished and updated.

Hanalei Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
4501 Emmalani Drive
4501 Emmalani Drive, Princeville, HI
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom with AC - Fully furnished (not including linens) 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 car garage and AC Two king beds, 1 queen bed and 1 twin bed Newer construction with vaulted ceilings, open concept floor plan, modern dcor , large
Hanalei Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3700 Kamehameha Rd Unit C6
3700 Kamehameha Road, Kauai County, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3700 Kamehameha Rd Unit C6 Available 06/15/20 Sea Lodge at Princeville 1 Bedroom with Stunning Ocean Views - Sealodge C6 is a second floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo perched on the bluff with unobstructed views of the Anini reef below and the Pacific
Kalihiwai Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
4890 Kahiliholo Rd
4890 Kahiliholo Road, Kauai County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Unfurnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House w/extra room - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with extra room that can serve as office/studio or 3rd bedroom home in Kalihiwai Ridge. Available May 1, 2020.

Kilauea Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
4382 Hookui Rd (Main house)
4382 Hookui Road, Kilauea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1890 sqft
4382 Hookui Rd (Main house) Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Kilauea River Front 2 Bedroom Home - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home fronts the Kilauea River enjoying amazing views and sounds of cascading waterfalls.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Princeville?
The average rent price for Princeville rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,730.
What cities do people live in to commute to Princeville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Princeville from include Wailua Homesteads.

