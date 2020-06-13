/
/
princeville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:26 PM
7 Apartments for rent in Princeville, HI📍
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hanalei Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
Emmalani Court 324 5250 Ka Haku Rd.
5250 Ka Haku Road, Princeville, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Princeville Condo - This newly renovated unfurnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Emmalani Court features new cabinets and counter tops, new carpet and new paint.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hanalei Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
4141 Queen Emma's Drive #41
4141 Queen Emma's Drive, Princeville, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Condo - 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom in Villas on the Prince Furnished 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Hanalei Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3691 Albert Rd
3691 Albert Road, Princeville, HI
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3691 Albert Rd Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Spacious Home - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5858196)
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hanalei Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
4123 Kekaulike Lane
4123 Kekaulike Lane, Princeville, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
4123 Kekaulike Lane Available 07/11/20 Beautifully Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Princeville Home - 3 Bedrooms & 3 Bathroom fully furnished home in Princeville (excluding linens). This beautiful home has been newly furnished and updated.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hanalei Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
4501 Emmalani Drive
4501 Emmalani Drive, Princeville, HI
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom with AC - Fully furnished (not including linens) 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 car garage and AC Two king beds, 1 queen bed and 1 twin bed Newer construction with vaulted ceilings, open concept floor plan, modern dcor , large
Results within 1 mile of Princeville
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Hanalei Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3700 Kamehameha Rd Unit C6
3700 Kamehameha Road, Kauai County, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3700 Kamehameha Rd Unit C6 Available 06/15/20 Sea Lodge at Princeville 1 Bedroom with Stunning Ocean Views - Sealodge C6 is a second floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo perched on the bluff with unobstructed views of the Anini reef below and the Pacific
Results within 5 miles of Princeville
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kalihiwai Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
4890 Kahiliholo Rd
4890 Kahiliholo Road, Kauai County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Unfurnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House w/extra room - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with extra room that can serve as office/studio or 3rd bedroom home in Kalihiwai Ridge. Available May 1, 2020.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kilauea Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
4382 Hookui Rd (Main house)
4382 Hookui Road, Kilauea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1890 sqft
4382 Hookui Rd (Main house) Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Kilauea River Front 2 Bedroom Home - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home fronts the Kilauea River enjoying amazing views and sounds of cascading waterfalls.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Princeville rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,730.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Princeville from include Wailua Homesteads.