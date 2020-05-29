All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:50 AM

455 Nohonani Street

455 Nohonani Street · (808) 735-5585
Location

455 Nohonani Street, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Rare and Available immediately!

Apartment is conveniently located between Ala Wai Blvd; Kuhio Ave. Steps away from the infamous, ‘International Market Place’ in Waikiki with tons of shops, dining options, transportation and minutes away from Waikiki Beach!!

Utilities include Water/Sewer only. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.

Spacious unfurnished 1bed/1bath apartment. In addition to the one bedroom, there's a covered lanai that can be used as an office space and/ or storage.
Full kitchen
Street parking
Secured entry
Coin washer/ dryer on property

No pets
No Sec. 8
No smoking in unit
$1200/ mo.
$1200 security deposit
$20 application fee

Contact Chris for a showing!
808-728-7765

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 Nohonani Street have any available units?
455 Nohonani Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 455 Nohonani Street currently offering any rent specials?
455 Nohonani Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 Nohonani Street pet-friendly?
No, 455 Nohonani Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 455 Nohonani Street offer parking?
No, 455 Nohonani Street does not offer parking.
Does 455 Nohonani Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 455 Nohonani Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 Nohonani Street have a pool?
No, 455 Nohonani Street does not have a pool.
Does 455 Nohonani Street have accessible units?
No, 455 Nohonani Street does not have accessible units.
Does 455 Nohonani Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 455 Nohonani Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 455 Nohonani Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 455 Nohonani Street does not have units with air conditioning.
