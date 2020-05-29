455 Nohonani Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry

Rare and Available immediately!



Apartment is conveniently located between Ala Wai Blvd; Kuhio Ave. Steps away from the infamous, ‘International Market Place’ in Waikiki with tons of shops, dining options, transportation and minutes away from Waikiki Beach!!



Utilities include Water/Sewer only. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.



Spacious unfurnished 1bed/1bath apartment. In addition to the one bedroom, there's a covered lanai that can be used as an office space and/ or storage.

Full kitchen

Street parking

Secured entry

Coin washer/ dryer on property



No pets

No Sec. 8

No smoking in unit

$1200/ mo.

$1200 security deposit

$20 application fee



Contact Chris for a showing!

808-728-7765