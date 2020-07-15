All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 4343 Kahala Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
4343 Kahala Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:12 AM

4343 Kahala Avenue

4343 Kahala Avenue · (808) 600-4551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4343 Kahala Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96816
Waialae - Kahala

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 4438 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE JUNE AND JULY 2020 ONLY. Welcome to your private retreat located in the heart of Diamond Head and Kahala! This spacious residence offers over 4,000 square feet of living space for everyone to enjoy. Walk to the beach located a short 5 minute walk from your door, play golf on a world class course minutes away, dine at award winning restaurants close by, or relax and enjoy the peaceful thirty foot lap pool while BBQing poolside. This residence offers a two car private garage and enough parking for up to 7 cars. The grand staircase and tall windows welcome you into the foyer and floor-to ceiling glass windows run the length of the house letting in wonderful natural light and views.

The first floor includes a large peaceful bedroom with queen bed. The spacious kitchen has everything you need including storage, Bosch gas stove, full size oven, microwave rage, wine coolers, granite counters, and marble floors. A large dining area seats 8 comfortably or dine al-fresco on the lanai with the gas BBQ. The living room offers a large internet ready TV with a DVD player and a spacious layout overlooking the pool area.

At the top of the grand staircase you will find another entertainment area for games, reading or a place to enjoy a movie. The sofa folds out to a double bed, for more sleeping space. The second level includes 3 additional large bedrooms, all ensuite. The master bedroom offers a king size bed, large soaking tub, shower stall, separate water closet with bidet, walk-in closet and private lanai. The second bedroom has a queen size bed and single bed and third bedroom a king size bed with views of the mountains.

Rate includes yard service, pool service, sewer, gas, water, ROKU TV/Wireless Internet, and trash. Tenant to pay GET/TAT and cleaning fee. 30 DAY MINIMUM LEASE. Home comes fully furnished. Electricity surcharge for long term rentals. Inquire for rates. Need 24 hours to show. Agent must be present. $30 application fee. No pets or smoking please.

GET/TAT: 040-945-2544-01

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4343 Kahala Avenue have any available units?
4343 Kahala Avenue has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4343 Kahala Avenue have?
Some of 4343 Kahala Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4343 Kahala Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4343 Kahala Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4343 Kahala Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4343 Kahala Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 4343 Kahala Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4343 Kahala Avenue offers parking.
Does 4343 Kahala Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4343 Kahala Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4343 Kahala Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4343 Kahala Avenue has a pool.
Does 4343 Kahala Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4343 Kahala Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4343 Kahala Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4343 Kahala Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4343 Kahala Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4343 Kahala Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4343 Kahala Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Dog Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity