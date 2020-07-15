4343 Kahala Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

AVAILABLE JUNE AND JULY 2020 ONLY. Welcome to your private retreat located in the heart of Diamond Head and Kahala! This spacious residence offers over 4,000 square feet of living space for everyone to enjoy. Walk to the beach located a short 5 minute walk from your door, play golf on a world class course minutes away, dine at award winning restaurants close by, or relax and enjoy the peaceful thirty foot lap pool while BBQing poolside. This residence offers a two car private garage and enough parking for up to 7 cars. The grand staircase and tall windows welcome you into the foyer and floor-to ceiling glass windows run the length of the house letting in wonderful natural light and views.



The first floor includes a large peaceful bedroom with queen bed. The spacious kitchen has everything you need including storage, Bosch gas stove, full size oven, microwave rage, wine coolers, granite counters, and marble floors. A large dining area seats 8 comfortably or dine al-fresco on the lanai with the gas BBQ. The living room offers a large internet ready TV with a DVD player and a spacious layout overlooking the pool area.



At the top of the grand staircase you will find another entertainment area for games, reading or a place to enjoy a movie. The sofa folds out to a double bed, for more sleeping space. The second level includes 3 additional large bedrooms, all ensuite. The master bedroom offers a king size bed, large soaking tub, shower stall, separate water closet with bidet, walk-in closet and private lanai. The second bedroom has a queen size bed and single bed and third bedroom a king size bed with views of the mountains.



Rate includes yard service, pool service, sewer, gas, water, ROKU TV/Wireless Internet, and trash. Tenant to pay GET/TAT and cleaning fee. 30 DAY MINIMUM LEASE. Home comes fully furnished. Electricity surcharge for long term rentals. Inquire for rates. Need 24 hours to show. Agent must be present. $30 application fee. No pets or smoking please.



GET/TAT: 040-945-2544-01