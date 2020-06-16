Amenities
Available Immediately:
410 Magellan Avenue #902
Honolulu, HI 96813
This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, approx. 1000 square foot apartment features tons of functional living space, washer/dryer in the unit, and cool breezy flow. Newly renovated, it is located across the freeway from Queen's Hospital. Very clean, great building with onsite Resident Manager.
- Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout
- A/C units in both bedrooms
- Large dedicated parking space next to elevators
- Extra dedicated secure storage in basement
- Stove / cooktop
- Bathrooms with granite
- Added foyer enclosed at entryway
- Nice pool area
- Secure (magnetic key fob) entry way.
Rent includes: water, sewer and trash service.
Tenant to pay other utilities.