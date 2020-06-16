Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool key fob access

Available Immediately:

410 Magellan Avenue #902

Honolulu, HI 96813



This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, approx. 1000 square foot apartment features tons of functional living space, washer/dryer in the unit, and cool breezy flow. Newly renovated, it is located across the freeway from Queen's Hospital. Very clean, great building with onsite Resident Manager.



- Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout

- A/C units in both bedrooms

- Large dedicated parking space next to elevators

- Extra dedicated secure storage in basement

- Stove / cooktop

- Bathrooms with granite

- Added foyer enclosed at entryway

- Nice pool area

- Secure (magnetic key fob) entry way.



Rent includes: water, sewer and trash service.

Tenant to pay other utilities.