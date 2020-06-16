All apartments in Honolulu
Honolulu, HI
410 Magellan Avenue
Last updated May 25 2020 at 1:40 AM

410 Magellan Avenue

410 Magellan Avenue · (808) 780-2975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

410 Magellan Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96813
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 902 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
key fob access
Available Immediately:
410 Magellan Avenue #902
Honolulu, HI 96813

This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, approx. 1000 square foot apartment features tons of functional living space, washer/dryer in the unit, and cool breezy flow. Newly renovated, it is located across the freeway from Queen's Hospital. Very clean, great building with onsite Resident Manager.

- Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout
- A/C units in both bedrooms
- Large dedicated parking space next to elevators
- Extra dedicated secure storage in basement
- Stove / cooktop
- Bathrooms with granite
- Added foyer enclosed at entryway
- Nice pool area
- Secure (magnetic key fob) entry way.

Rent includes: water, sewer and trash service.
Tenant to pay other utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Magellan Avenue have any available units?
410 Magellan Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 410 Magellan Avenue have?
Some of 410 Magellan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Magellan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
410 Magellan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Magellan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 410 Magellan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 410 Magellan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 410 Magellan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 410 Magellan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 Magellan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Magellan Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 410 Magellan Avenue has a pool.
Does 410 Magellan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 410 Magellan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Magellan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Magellan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Magellan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 410 Magellan Avenue has units with air conditioning.
