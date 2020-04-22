All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3445 Kilauea Avenue

3445 Kilauea Avenue · (808) 738-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3445 Kilauea Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96816
Kaimuki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3445 Kilauea Avenue · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Kaimuki Home For Rent Utilities Included - Large 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Kaimuki. 2 full kitchens on each floor, enclosed garage, low maintenance yard, PV, AC units in every room, spa jet tub in master bath, new stainless steel kitchen appliances. Electric and water included up to $100 each.
Great location near Kahala Mall, KCC, parks and schools. No smoking, no pets, no yard service. Must meet minimum requirements to qualify. Please contact to schedule a showing.

Offered by Locations Property Managment
RB 17095
808-738-3109

(RLNE5570221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3445 Kilauea Avenue have any available units?
3445 Kilauea Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3445 Kilauea Avenue have?
Some of 3445 Kilauea Avenue's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3445 Kilauea Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3445 Kilauea Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3445 Kilauea Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3445 Kilauea Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 3445 Kilauea Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3445 Kilauea Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3445 Kilauea Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3445 Kilauea Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3445 Kilauea Avenue have a pool?
No, 3445 Kilauea Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3445 Kilauea Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3445 Kilauea Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3445 Kilauea Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3445 Kilauea Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3445 Kilauea Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3445 Kilauea Avenue has units with air conditioning.
