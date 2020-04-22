3445 Kilauea Avenue

Amenities

Kaimuki Home For Rent Utilities Included - Large 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Kaimuki. 2 full kitchens on each floor, enclosed garage, low maintenance yard, PV, AC units in every room, spa jet tub in master bath, new stainless steel kitchen appliances. Electric and water included up to $100 each.

Great location near Kahala Mall, KCC, parks and schools. No smoking, no pets, no yard service. Must meet minimum requirements to qualify. Please contact to schedule a showing.



Offered by Locations Property Managment

RB 17095

808-738-3109



(RLNE5570221)