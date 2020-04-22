All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated March 25 2020 at 10:49 AM

3407 James St

3407 James Street · (808) 670-1623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3407 James Street, Honolulu, HI 96815
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$2,245

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1139 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Come see this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom first floor townhouse located in Kapahulu near Diamondhead. Featuring tile flooring throughout, 1 covered parking stall, and a shared washer/dryer/. Close to shopping centers, restaurants, bus stops, and a short drive to the beach. Perfect for graduate students, working professionals, and military personnel. Comes with a refrigerator and oven/range. Rent includes electricity, water, sewer, and trash. Owner willing to consider 1 pet up to 25lbs.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/3407-james-st-2 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 James St have any available units?
3407 James St has a unit available for $2,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3407 James St have?
Some of 3407 James St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3407 James St currently offering any rent specials?
3407 James St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 James St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3407 James St is pet friendly.
Does 3407 James St offer parking?
Yes, 3407 James St does offer parking.
Does 3407 James St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3407 James St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 James St have a pool?
No, 3407 James St does not have a pool.
Does 3407 James St have accessible units?
No, 3407 James St does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 James St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3407 James St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3407 James St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3407 James St does not have units with air conditioning.
