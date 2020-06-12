/
wailua homesteads
8 Apartments for rent in Wailua Homesteads, HI📍
South Olohena Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
5851 Lokelani Road
5851 Lokelani Road, Wailua Homesteads, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1792 sqft
Amazing 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Duplex Home in Wailua Homesteads (All Utilities Included) - Very spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom upstairs duplex home in Wailua Homesteads (Queen's Acres area).
Wailua Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
6911 Lekia Place B
6911 Lekia Pl, Wailua Homesteads, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Wailua Homesteads.
Wailua Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
275 Aina Lani Place
275 Aina Lani Place, Wailua Homesteads, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1408 sqft
Wailua Rise 3/2 bath home. Available Now! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home located in Wailua Rise Estates. Single-family Home located in Wailua Rise. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with a large enclosed back yard.
Wailua Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
421 Kaholalele Rd
421 Kaholalele Road, Wailua Homesteads, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom House in homesteads - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home No Pets Allowed (RLNE5718646)
Wailua Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
4711 HALEILIO
4711 Haleilio Road, Wailua, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
4711 HALEILIO Available 06/21/20 Unfurnished single-family two bedroom one bath home - Wailua homesteads unfurnished single family home Two bedroom one bath New flooring laundry and carport (RLNE2799841)
Nawiliwili Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
2840 Pikake St.
2840 Pikake Street, Lihue, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1204 sqft
3 bedrom 2 bathroom house - Be close to everything. this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is one of a kind. washer and dryer in unit. Close to shopping and schools. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5718619)
Kalihiwai Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
4890 Kahiliholo Rd
4890 Kahiliholo Road, Kauai County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Unfurnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House w/extra room - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with extra room that can serve as office/studio or 3rd bedroom home in Kalihiwai Ridge. Available May 1, 2020.
Kilauea Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
4382 Hookui Rd (Main house)
4382 Hookui Road, Kilauea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1890 sqft
4382 Hookui Rd (Main house) Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Kilauea River Front 2 Bedroom Home - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home fronts the Kilauea River enjoying amazing views and sounds of cascading waterfalls.
