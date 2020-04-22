All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated September 26 2019 at 10:57 AM

3003 Kalakaua Ave. 2A

3003 Kalakaua Avenue · (808) 744-3078
Location

3003 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3003 Kalakaua Ave. 2A · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
guest parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
internet access
pet friendly
Spectacular Gold Coast 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2,300 sqft Ocean Front Unit - Enjoy the peaceful sounds of the ocean in this luxury 2 bedroom 2 bath 2,300 sq. ft, ocean front property.
This fully furnished luxury apartment makes island living an absolute paradise. Mesmerizing views of the sun setting over the ocean as sailboats pass by. Perfectly located on Waikikis famed "Gold Coast" with easy access to Kapiolani Park and all the amazing shops and restaurants that line Monsarrat Ave. and Waikiki. This turn-key apartment is fully stocked from dishware to linens. The master bedroom is a beautiful retreat with a grand bathroom featuring dual sinks, deep-soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. 3003 Kalakaua is an exclusive building of just 24 owners with direct access to the ocean and sandy beaches adjacent to the property.

Split AC units in both bedrooms.
1 Parking
Guest Parking

PET FRIENDLY!

Water/Sewer, Basic Cable TV and Internet Included.
$300/mo Electric Allowance
Tenants staying 180 days or less are required to pay both the Hawaii GE Tax AND TA Tax (currently 14.962%)

Lease Length: Minimum of 3 months required.

Agent is a licensed Realtor and Property Manager in the State of Hawaii.

For questions or to schedule a showing please contact:
Barbea Ganot (RA)
RS - 77898
Private Homes Hawai'i
808.646.0204
bganot@privatehomeshawaii.com

(RLNE5059725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

