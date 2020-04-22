3003 Kalakaua Ave. 2A

Amenities

pet friendly parking walk in closets air conditioning guest parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub furnished walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking internet access pet friendly

Spectacular Gold Coast 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2,300 sqft Ocean Front Unit - Enjoy the peaceful sounds of the ocean in this luxury 2 bedroom 2 bath 2,300 sq. ft, ocean front property.

This fully furnished luxury apartment makes island living an absolute paradise. Mesmerizing views of the sun setting over the ocean as sailboats pass by. Perfectly located on Waikikis famed "Gold Coast" with easy access to Kapiolani Park and all the amazing shops and restaurants that line Monsarrat Ave. and Waikiki. This turn-key apartment is fully stocked from dishware to linens. The master bedroom is a beautiful retreat with a grand bathroom featuring dual sinks, deep-soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. 3003 Kalakaua is an exclusive building of just 24 owners with direct access to the ocean and sandy beaches adjacent to the property.



Split AC units in both bedrooms.

1 Parking

Guest Parking



PET FRIENDLY!



Water/Sewer, Basic Cable TV and Internet Included.

$300/mo Electric Allowance

Tenants staying 180 days or less are required to pay both the Hawaii GE Tax AND TA Tax (currently 14.962%)



Lease Length: Minimum of 3 months required.



Agent is a licensed Realtor and Property Manager in the State of Hawaii.



For questions or to schedule a showing please contact:

Barbea Ganot (RA)

RS - 77898

Private Homes Hawai'i

808.646.0204

bganot@privatehomeshawaii.com



(RLNE5059725)