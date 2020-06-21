All apartments in Honolulu
2979 Kalakaua Avenue

2979 Kalākaua Avenue · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
Location

2979 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2979 Kalakaua Avenue · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
lobby
Oceanfront Condo w/Views of Diamond Head & Seaside Pool. Executive Gold Coast - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

This exquisitely decorated two bedroom Coral Strand suite provides nearly 360 degree panoramic views along the Gold Coast beyond Waikiki Beach and back around to the notorious Diamond Head.

Spectacular oceanfront unit provides tropical elegance overlooking the blue Pacific Ocean, Kapiolani Park, and world-famous Diamond Head. Relax and enjoy Diamond Head coastline views of surfers, sailboats, paddlers, and seasonal whales from your living room! Secure lobby. Oceanfront pool. Fully equipped with everything you need for a luxurious oceanfront Hawaiian home.

Along with spectacular Diamond Head views the master bedroom comes with a king size bed and black out shades for early morning sunrises.  The guest bedroom comes with built in tatami mats or used of a queen size murphy bed. 

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURES:
Rates are subject to change. Minimum stay requirements may apply. Inquire for possible DISCOUNTS.
Online bookings are subject to manager or owner approval.

A/C Notes: No AC in unit, but a wonderful cross breeze throughout the house.
Coral Strand Notes: Building requires minimum 90 day reservations, no exceptions.

TA-133-472-0512-01

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5833349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

