2979 Kalakaua Avenue

Oceanfront Condo w/Views of Diamond Head & Seaside Pool. Executive Gold Coast - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



This exquisitely decorated two bedroom Coral Strand suite provides nearly 360 degree panoramic views along the Gold Coast beyond Waikiki Beach and back around to the notorious Diamond Head.



Spectacular oceanfront unit provides tropical elegance overlooking the blue Pacific Ocean, Kapiolani Park, and world-famous Diamond Head. Relax and enjoy Diamond Head coastline views of surfers, sailboats, paddlers, and seasonal whales from your living room! Secure lobby. Oceanfront pool. Fully equipped with everything you need for a luxurious oceanfront Hawaiian home.



Along with spectacular Diamond Head views the master bedroom comes with a king size bed and black out shades for early morning sunrises. The guest bedroom comes with built in tatami mats or used of a queen size murphy bed.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURES:

Rates are subject to change. Minimum stay requirements may apply. Inquire for possible DISCOUNTS.

Online bookings are subject to manager or owner approval.



A/C Notes: No AC in unit, but a wonderful cross breeze throughout the house.

Coral Strand Notes: Building requires minimum 90 day reservations, no exceptions.



No Pets Allowed



