58 Apartments for rent in Kula, HI📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3875 Lower Road # B-302
3875 Lower Kula Road, Kula, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,295
Mahaina / Lahaina - This awesome ocean front 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom property has been in a vacation rental program for years but due to current circumstances we have the unique opportunity to rent it long term... W/D, D/W, G/D. Pool, Elevator.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kamehame Nui Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
14 Kai Nana Pl
14 Kainana Place, Kula, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1302 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Charming Renovated 3/2 Kula Ranch-Style Charmer - Property Id: 178375 ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL! This cozy one-story 3BR/2BA home is partially furnished, recently remodeled, all appliances included plus washer/dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
476 Waiakoa Road
476 Waiakoa Rd, Kula, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Gorgeously renovated and gated with a private driveway and Ocean Views. Come home to Kula with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a garage.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
`Oma`opio Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
11 Ka Drive
11 Ka Drive, Kula, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2165 sqft
Lovely Kula home with peaceful yard area. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 2 fireplaces, covered patio, washer and dryer. 2 car enclosed garage. Partially furnished. Trash service included. There is another tenant who lives in a separate upstairs unit.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
`Oma`opio Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
77 Ka Drive - 1
77 Ka Dr, Kula, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
594 sqft
Private, quiet and contemporary, this beautifully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath cottage is located in the popular neighborhood of Kula Kai.
Results within 1 mile of Kula
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maka`eha Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
321 Hokulani St
321 Hokulani Street, Pukalani, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Lovely Upcounty Home - Unique architecture and wonderfully designed, furnished 3 bed /2 bath home with manicured lawn, tropical landscaping and a variety of fruit trees including papaya, grapefruit and oranges.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Aapueo Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3029 Aina Lani Drive
3029 Aina Lani Drive, Pukalani, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2654 sqft
Located on the 6th green of the Pukalani Golf Course, this 2- story home boasts of quality and craftsmanship! With 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms this large home has so much to offer; including 3 covered decks for entertaining, an office/ den upstairs,
Results within 5 miles of Kula
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
842 Umeke St Hokulani Golf Villas #53
842 Umeke St, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2450 sqft
842 Umeke St Hokulani Golf Villas #53 Available 07/01/20 Live right on the golf course at Hokulani Golf Villas - Spacious free standing, multi-level, fully furnished, 3 bedroom plus loft , 2 1/2 bath condominium home located in gated Hokulani Golf
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
45 Kihalani Pl # 3907
45 Kihalani Pl, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1022 sqft
Great Location at Kamalani - New, modern, trendy 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom fully furnished condo located in North Kihei.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makawao Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
85 Ulana Street #2 85 Ulana Street #1
85 Ulana Street, Makawao, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
696 sqft
Cute & Lovely 2 BR Detached Home in Makawao - $1900 Includes water, trash service, and yard service - Please contact Michael Higa for appointment and showing. Serious, qualified inquiries appreciated.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1503 Umeke Circle
1503 Umeke Cir, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2380 sqft
Brand New Construction 3 Bed/2bath Home in gated Community in Kihei - A newly built, unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath + den single family home with central AC and upgrades in the gated Hokulani Golf Villas subdivision.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Haliimaile Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
952 Olioli St A
952 Olioli Street, Haliimaile, HI
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Unit A Available 07/01/20 Haliimaile 3 Bedroom Unit - Property Id: 275559 Newly remodeled 3bd/1bth attached multi-family home with new laminate flooring, bathroom, kitchen, appliances, LED light fixtures and fresh paint. Private porch and yard area.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
62 Kihalani St # 901 - 1
62 Kihalani St, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
755 sqft
Great ground floor unfurnished condo in the new Flats at Kamalani community.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Makawao Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3555 Baldwin Ave B
3555 Baldwin Ave, Makawao, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Unit B Available 04/15/20 Charming, Furnished Home in Makawao - Property Id: 137670 Completely furnished, everything is in this home, just pack your bags and move in! Only 1-block from Makawao town, tucked away and private, this 2-bedroom.
Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
Makawao Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
815 MAKAWAO AVENUE
815 Makawao Avenue, Makawao, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
960 sqft
Remodeled home on Makawao Avenue - Cute home remodeled in 2018 with 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths on large lot with convenient Makawao Avenue location. (RLNE4687094)
Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
312 Lakau Pl
312 Lakau Place, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
650 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Property Id: 98086 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Oceanview. Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen, large Walk Inn shower, fan in every room, storage room and covered lanai. One parking spot on site (street parking possible).
Results within 10 miles of Kula
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
44 Kanani Rd. #3-306
44 Kanani Rd, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1059 sqft
Maui - 3 Bedroom at Hale Kanani across from Cove Park - Light and airy end unit in building 3 of Hale Kanani. This unfurnished 3 bedroom 2 bath unit is ready to move i. This unnit also includes central air conditioning.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
160 Keonekai Rd. Unit #9-203
160 Keonekai Road, Wailea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
719 sqft
Maui - Keonekai Villages Upstairs 2 Bed 2 Bath Unit near Kamaole 3 Beach - Enjoy this freshly redone 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath unfurnished unit at Keonekai Villages in S Kihei. New stainless appliances, quartz counters freshly painted and in a quiet location.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
2050 Kanoe Street #201
2050 Kanoe Street, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Condo (NOT HUD APPRVD) - Washer & Dryer. LONG TERM rental. Six Months Lease. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES NOT HUD or Section 8 approved. NO PETS NO SMOKING.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
45 Kanani Road 302
45 Kanani Road, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
844 sqft
NEW COMPLEX - KALAMA KAI located 200 feet from Kalama Park and Cove Beach - Built by award winning Armstrong Builders. This brand new top floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit features 10 foot 4 inch ceilings in the bedrooms and living room.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
64 Kunihi Lane #322
64 Kunihi Ln, Kahului, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condo (AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST) - Available June 1st. Please apply online. Showing will be scheduled when unit is vacant. Taking applications now. LONG TERM rental. Six Months Lease. Two parking stalls.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waikapu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
70 Hauoli Street, 412
70 Hauoli Street, Maalaea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
778 sqft
Ma'alaea Kai 412 - Ma'alaea Kai two bedroom two bath unit with pool on top floor with ocean views. One assigned parking No smoking and no pets This is a lovely oceanfront property. Watch the harbor, waves, wales and turtles during season.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
40 Halili Lane #4M
40 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
961 sqft
Furnished 3 Bedroom Close to N Kihei Beach - A really nicely furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath ground floor condo in the Villas at Kenolio condo complex in N Kihei. Turnkey and ready to go. 2 Parking spaces right in front of unit.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
2495 S. Kihei Rd #131
2495 South Kihei Road, Kihei, HI
Studio
$1,695
1 Bedroom
Ask
Kai Nani - This furnished one bedroom / one bathroom ground floor condominium was in a vacation rental program but due to the Corvid19 issue has been converted to a long term rental. Fully equipped, just bring your toothbrush.
The average rent price for Kula rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,720.