waikoloa village
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM
24 Apartments for rent in Waikoloa Village, HI📍
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
68-1691 Akaula St
68-1691 Akaula Street, Waikoloa Village, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1714 sqft
Spoil Yourself At Sunset Ridge in Waikoloa Village - Spoil yourself with this lovely home, located in desirable Sunset Ridge in Waikoloa Village.
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
68-3840 Lua Kula Street
68-3840 Lua Kula Street, Waikoloa Village, HI
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1160 sqft
*New, Remodeled condo on Robert Trent Jones Golf Course, Waikoloa Villas F-100 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
68-1745 Waikoloa Rd
68-1745 Waikoloa Road, Waikoloa Village, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
998 sqft
Fully Furnished Ground floor 998 Sqft condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, washer and dryer in unit, close to community pool, 1 assigned parking spot, access to fitness center, and close to shopping. Apply at hawaiiandreamproperties.
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
68-3883 Lua Kula St Apt 208
68-3883 Lua Kula Street, Waikoloa Village, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
850 sqft
Elima Lani 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Updated and partially furnished second floor unit, private lanai. Owner will remove all furnishings if not needed. All appliances including W/D. Living room and one bedroom furnished. Amenities include pool, BBQ.
Results within 1 mile of Waikoloa Village
Anaehoomalu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #2005
69-555 Waikoloa Beach Drive, Puako, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1699 sqft
69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #2005 Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo at Waikoloa Colony Villas - PROPERTY ADDRESS Waikoloa Colony Villas 69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #2005 Waikoloa, HI 96743 Available: July 1st DESCRIPTION 3 bedroom, 2.
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
68-133 W. Pukaua Pl.
68-133 West Pukaua Place, Puako, HI
4 Bedrooms
$32,922
3655 sqft
Infinity pool, Fairway front, Condo, Luxury, Champion Ridge CR10 at Mauna Lani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
68-102 W. Pukaua Place
68-102 West Pukaua Place, Puako, HI
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
4000 sqft
House of the Turtle at Champion Ridge, Mauna Lani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
69-180 Waikoloa Beach Drive #A4
69-180 Waikoloa Beach Drive, Puako, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1877 sqft
Ideal Location! Gorgeous Villa Across Pool. Walk to Shops & Restaurants! Waikoloa Beach Villas A4 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays at reduced rates. Please inquire for details.
Results within 5 miles of Waikoloa Village
Ouli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345
62-3600 Amaui Pl, Hawaii County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$17,608
2517 sqft
Mondavi Family Home, Wai'ula'ula 345, w/Private Pool & Spa at Mauna Kea Resort - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Ouli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
62-114 Kila Place #21
62-114 Kila Place, Hawaii County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$40,734
2684 sqft
Ocean view, Villa, Pool, Walk to resorts, Luxurious, Villas at Mauna Kea #21 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Ouli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
62-3648 Leihulu Place
62-3648 Leihulu Place, Hawaii County, HI
5 Bedrooms
$38,564
Glamorous Mondavi Family Estate Home, Fairways South #18 at Mauna Kea Resort - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Lalamilo Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
69-1648 Puako Beach Drive
69-1648 Puako Beach Drive, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$24,800
2520 sqft
Oceanfront, Steps from sand, Comfort & luxury, Estate Home at Puako Bay 10D - Mauna Lni Kamilo 407 This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Anaehoomalu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
68-1033 Ke Kailani Drive
68-1033 Ke Kailani Dr, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$28,000
3121 sqft
Private Luxury Estate Home w/ Pool & Spa, A/C, located within Mauna Lani Resort. Ke Kailani A2 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Property currently for sale.
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
68-1399 Mauna Lani Drive
68-1399 Mauna Lani Drive, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$18,300
1941 sqft
Luxury Mauna Lani Terrace 3 BD Penthouse*Ocean View from Every Room!! - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Anaehoomalu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
68-1122 Na Ala Hele Rd #C1
68-1122 Na Ala Hele Rd, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1772 sqft
Spacious Condo w/Views Golf Course Views, A/C, & Pool. Mauna Lani Golf Villas C1 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
68-1122 North Kaniku Dr. #424
68-1122 North Kaniku Drive, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1606 sqft
Stylish Home w/Mauna Kea Views, A/C, Pool, & Spa. Mauna Lani KaMilo Home 424 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Ouli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
68-1025 N Kaniku Drive #312
68-1025 N Kaniku Dr, Hawaii County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2752 sqft
Single-level luxury home in the Villages at Mauna Lani, Hale Kanani (Big Island) - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Anaehoomalu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
69-1033 Nawahine Place 9F
69-1033 Nawahine Pl, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1680 sqft
Luxury Ocean view Villa w/Central AC and free Wifi! Hali'i Kai at Waikoloa Beach Resort 9F - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
68-1125 N. Kaniku Drive, #102
68-1125 North Kaniku Drive, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1932 sqft
Desirable location at Mauna Lani Fairways 102! - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays at reduced rates. Please inquire for details.
Results within 10 miles of Waikoloa Village
1 Unit Available
59-380 Olomana Road
59-380 Olomana Road, Hawaii County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3172 sqft
59-380 Olomana Road Available 07/20/20 Gorgeous Ocean View Home with Pool in Kohala Ranch near best Beaches on the island - Fully furnished home in the desirable gated community of Kohala Ranch. Completely private. Amazing sunsets.
1 Unit Available
72-140 Kumukehu Street #G3101
72-140 Kumukehu Street, Hawaii County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$39,618
2882 sqft
Desirable Ocean View 3BD Golf Villa (3101 Kumukehu) at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 Unit Available
72-129 Kaulu Street #4
72-129 Ka'ulu St, Hawaii County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$24,242
2576 sqft
Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Split-Level Luxury Condo, Private Yard: 129D Ka'Ulu - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
67-5100 Yutaka Pen pl
67-5100 Yutaka Pen Pl, Waimea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Best of Waimea, walking distance to everything - Property Id: 172720 Beautiful property walking distance to everything. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, fully furnished if needed.
1 Unit Available
59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road
59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road, Hawaii County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
4512 sqft
59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road Available 05/01/20 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath Furnished Kohala Ranch Estate - This stunning 10-acre private Kohala Ranch estate has incredible views that stretch all the way down the Kohala Coastline.
The average rent price for Waikoloa Village rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,780.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Waikoloa Village from include Holualoa, Hilo, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Kalaoa, and Kailua.