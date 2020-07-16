2569 Peter Street - 1

Amenities

Featuring Photovoltaic Solar Panels to reduce your electric bill, this pet-friendly duplex offers fantastic views! The St. Louis Heights neighborhood is a beautiful place to call home. The location is lovely and close to all you need. City Mill is located at the base of St. Louis Dr. Down Waialae Ave. Times Supermarket and Long's Drug Store provides all the essentials you need.



Kaimuki is close by offering an array of restaurants, boutiques, and small shops. Everything you need is within 10 minutes drive from your home.



For those who love the outdoors, there are many hikes nearby. At the top of Peter St. there is Wa'ahila Ridge Trailhead. In Manoa valley, there are several trails; Trailhead for Kolowalu, Puu Pia Trails, Manoa Falls Trail, to name a few.



Partially Furnished

3 Bedrooms

1 Bathroom

No parking comes with this unit

Street parking is readily available



Stainless Steel Appliances:

Dishwasher

Range

Refrigerator

Washer/Dryer (not stainless)



Amenities:

Mountaintop views

Patio



Features:

Laundry Room

Vinyl Hardwood floors



TENANT Pays: Electricity (minimal with Solar Panels), Internet, TV-Cable, Water/Sewer

Utilities INCLUDED: Yard Service



Application fee - $30.00

1 Year Lease

NO Smoking, e-cigs, vaping, tobacco products, or any other

PETS - negotiable



For more information or to schedule a showing call 24/7 (808) 824-4301 or follow this link:



https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/minstermanagementllc



Minster Management, LLC

RB-23040



Summary of Qualifications and Application Process



1. Required Information – Government issued ID, 1 recent LES or 2 most recent pay stubs (2 years tax returns if self-employed), picture of pet (if applicable). Landlord contact information for the last 3 years. All adults aged 18+ must apply & pay a $30 app fee.



2. Security Deposit - Equal to 1 month's rent.



3. Common Reasons you may be Declined –Incomplete application, evictions, collections from landlords, a credit score below 650, insufficient income, unsatisfactory references, non-discharged bankruptcies, unqualified occupants, pets if not allowed, vehicles and/or move-in dates too far in future can also be a reason for a declined application. Any felonies of illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, felonies resulting in bodily harm or intentional damage or destruction of property for example, “arson”. Any sexually related offenses for any time period.



4. Lease Terms - Standard lease is 1 year, but 6-month leases may be available upon request and pending approval. Personal and business guarantors are NOT accepted. HOA maintenance fee paid for by the owner. No Smoking, vaping, e-cigs, medical marijuana, or any other form of smoking.



5. Tenant Liability / Renters Insurance is required.



6. Application Processing Time - 2 to 3 business days.