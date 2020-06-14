2450 Naai Street

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom home located near Kalihi Valley. Close to the Likelike Highway with easy access to the H1 freeway as well as a short drive to shopping centers, Downtown Honolulu, and restaurants. Featuring an open floor plan, wood laminate flooring, 2 car garage, AC in the bedrooms, PV Solar (average bill roughly $20 for family of 4), and a mountain/city/ocean view. Comes with a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer. Owner willing to consider up to 3 pets.