Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:50 PM

2450 Naai Street

2450 Naai Street · (808) 670-1623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2450 Naai Street, Honolulu, HI 96819
Kalihi Valley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jun 23

$3,495

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2056 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom home located near Kalihi Valley. Close to the Likelike Highway with easy access to the H1 freeway as well as a short drive to shopping centers, Downtown Honolulu, and restaurants. Featuring an open floor plan, wood laminate flooring, 2 car garage, AC in the bedrooms, PV Solar (average bill roughly $20 for family of 4), and a mountain/city/ocean view. Comes with a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer. Owner willing to consider up to 3 pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2450 Naai Street have any available units?
2450 Naai Street has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2450 Naai Street have?
Some of 2450 Naai Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2450 Naai Street currently offering any rent specials?
2450 Naai Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 Naai Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2450 Naai Street is pet friendly.
Does 2450 Naai Street offer parking?
Yes, 2450 Naai Street does offer parking.
Does 2450 Naai Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2450 Naai Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 Naai Street have a pool?
No, 2450 Naai Street does not have a pool.
Does 2450 Naai Street have accessible units?
No, 2450 Naai Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 Naai Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2450 Naai Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2450 Naai Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2450 Naai Street has units with air conditioning.
