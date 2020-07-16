All apartments in Honolulu
2380 Round Top Dr
Last updated July 6 2020

2380 Round Top Dr

2380 Round Top Drive · (808) 670-1623
Location

2380 Round Top Drive, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$4,495

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 4000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
A must see 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms 4000 square foot home located in tantalus. Featuring gorgeous city and ocean views, granite countertops, AC in the master bedroom, open floor plan, large rooms, wet bar downstairs, 2 large lanais, and so much more. Very spacious with a living room, family room, dining area, and separate laundry room. Comes with 2 refrigerators, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, washer, and dryer. There are 2 parking stalls plus street parking. Short drive to Honolulu, downtown, the freeway, shopping centers, and restaurants. See this amazing home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2380 Round Top Dr have any available units?
2380 Round Top Dr has a unit available for $4,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2380 Round Top Dr have?
Some of 2380 Round Top Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2380 Round Top Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2380 Round Top Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2380 Round Top Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2380 Round Top Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2380 Round Top Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2380 Round Top Dr offers parking.
Does 2380 Round Top Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2380 Round Top Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2380 Round Top Dr have a pool?
No, 2380 Round Top Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2380 Round Top Dr have accessible units?
No, 2380 Round Top Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2380 Round Top Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2380 Round Top Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2380 Round Top Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2380 Round Top Dr has units with air conditioning.
