2380 Round Top Dr

A must see 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms 4000 square foot home located in tantalus. Featuring gorgeous city and ocean views, granite countertops, AC in the master bedroom, open floor plan, large rooms, wet bar downstairs, 2 large lanais, and so much more. Very spacious with a living room, family room, dining area, and separate laundry room. Comes with 2 refrigerators, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, washer, and dryer. There are 2 parking stalls plus street parking. Short drive to Honolulu, downtown, the freeway, shopping centers, and restaurants. See this amazing home today!