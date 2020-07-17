All apartments in Honolulu
2313 KAOLA WAY #B

2313 Kaola Way · (808) 487-9500 ext. 203
Location

2313 Kaola Way, Honolulu, HI 96813
Nuuanu - Punchbowl

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 2313 KAOLA WAY #B · Avail. now

$1,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
guest parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Furnished Studio Cottage (Utilities Included) Avail 7/6/2020 - For showings: Contact Lurline at 808-741-1180 or email to Lur@pro808.com.

This furnished studio cottage boasts a wonderful tree top view. Minutes from downtown, this secluded property provides you with a quiet, tranquil environment. Unit includes bed, sofa, coffee table, kitchen table and chairs, LCD television, refrigerator, gas strove, microwave, a/c and the shared use of full size washer and dryer. Reserved parking just outside of the unit - this is an open stall. No street or guest parking available. No pets are allowed. No Smoking. Rental rate is for one tenant - additional $200 for an additional tenant - to cover utility usage. Please view the video prior to setting an in-person showing. You can access the video by clicking on the reel icon. Masks are required for showings.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5356213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 KAOLA WAY #B have any available units?
2313 KAOLA WAY #B has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2313 KAOLA WAY #B have?
Some of 2313 KAOLA WAY #B's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 KAOLA WAY #B currently offering any rent specials?
2313 KAOLA WAY #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 KAOLA WAY #B pet-friendly?
No, 2313 KAOLA WAY #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2313 KAOLA WAY #B offer parking?
Yes, 2313 KAOLA WAY #B offers parking.
Does 2313 KAOLA WAY #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2313 KAOLA WAY #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 KAOLA WAY #B have a pool?
No, 2313 KAOLA WAY #B does not have a pool.
Does 2313 KAOLA WAY #B have accessible units?
No, 2313 KAOLA WAY #B does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 KAOLA WAY #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2313 KAOLA WAY #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2313 KAOLA WAY #B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2313 KAOLA WAY #B has units with air conditioning.
