2313 KAOLA WAY #B

Amenities

in unit laundry parking air conditioning guest parking some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking guest parking

Furnished Studio Cottage (Utilities Included) Avail 7/6/2020 - For showings: Contact Lurline at 808-741-1180 or email to Lur@pro808.com.



This furnished studio cottage boasts a wonderful tree top view. Minutes from downtown, this secluded property provides you with a quiet, tranquil environment. Unit includes bed, sofa, coffee table, kitchen table and chairs, LCD television, refrigerator, gas strove, microwave, a/c and the shared use of full size washer and dryer. Reserved parking just outside of the unit - this is an open stall. No street or guest parking available. No pets are allowed. No Smoking. Rental rate is for one tenant - additional $200 for an additional tenant - to cover utility usage. Please view the video prior to setting an in-person showing. You can access the video by clicking on the reel icon. Masks are required for showings.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5356213)