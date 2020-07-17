2313 KAOLA WAY #B

Amenities
Furnished Studio Cottage (Utilities Included) Avail 7/6/2020 - For showings: Contact Lurline at 808-741-1180 or email to Lur@pro808.com.
This furnished studio cottage boasts a wonderful tree top view. Minutes from downtown, this secluded property provides you with a quiet, tranquil environment. Unit includes bed, sofa, coffee table, kitchen table and chairs, LCD television, refrigerator, gas strove, microwave, a/c and the shared use of full size washer and dryer. Reserved parking just outside of the unit - this is an open stall. No street or guest parking available. No pets are allowed. No Smoking. Rental rate is for one tenant - additional $200 for an additional tenant - to cover utility usage. Please view the video prior to setting an in-person showing. You can access the video by clicking on the reel icon. Masks are required for showings.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5356213)