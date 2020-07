Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Bedrooms for rent on Houghtailing Street in Honolulu ,on a quiet Street $800 per month includes water, sewer, electric and one parking stall in front of the house. Share bathroom, nice large kitchen and airy bright living room with large glass windows. One bedroom available with own private bathroom and shower for $875 per month. Long term lease at least one year. Unit is for one person only. No pets. Call Agent Amy.