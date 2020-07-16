2011 Puowaina Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home centrally located in the Punchbowl area. Features 2 car garage, granite countertops, beautiful mountain views, a balcony, and much more! Easy access to Pali Highway and short driving distance to downtown Honolulu, Queen's Medical Center, and Straub. Perfect for military personnel and working professionals. Home comes with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, AC, and washer/dryer. Owner is willing to consider 2 pets less than 45 lbs. Rent includes yard service. Limit 6 people.