All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 2011 Puowaina Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
2011 Puowaina Dr
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

2011 Puowaina Dr

2011 Puowaina Drive · (808) 670-1623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2011 Puowaina Drive, Honolulu, HI 96813
Nuuanu - Punchbowl

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1802 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home centrally located in the Punchbowl area. Features 2 car garage, granite countertops, beautiful mountain views, a balcony, and much more! Easy access to Pali Highway and short driving distance to downtown Honolulu, Queen's Medical Center, and Straub. Perfect for military personnel and working professionals. Home comes with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, AC, and washer/dryer. Owner is willing to consider 2 pets less than 45 lbs. Rent includes yard service. Limit 6 people.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Puowaina Dr have any available units?
2011 Puowaina Dr has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2011 Puowaina Dr have?
Some of 2011 Puowaina Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 Puowaina Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Puowaina Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Puowaina Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2011 Puowaina Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2011 Puowaina Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2011 Puowaina Dr offers parking.
Does 2011 Puowaina Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2011 Puowaina Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Puowaina Dr have a pool?
No, 2011 Puowaina Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2011 Puowaina Dr have accessible units?
No, 2011 Puowaina Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 Puowaina Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2011 Puowaina Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2011 Puowaina Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2011 Puowaina Dr has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2011 Puowaina Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Dog Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Ahuimanu, HIPearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HI
Haleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIMililani Town, HINanakuli, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity