1888 Kalakaua Avenue

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities car wash area gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 covered/secured parking unit in luxury condo, Waikiki Landmark.



Rent includes basic internet and basic cable.



Lots of amenities including 3 pools, 2 hot tub, new gym, car wash etc.



Long-term only. No Smoking. No Pets.



Applications are submitted online, after attending a showing. Include a copy of government ID & last 2 months earnings statements with application. Application fee $30.00 per adult. Married couples will be credited back $25 for the second application.



Showing by appointment only. Please contact Charles at Aloha Properties to schedule a showing - Email rentals@alohapro.net or call 808-951-0021