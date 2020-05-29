All apartments in Honolulu
1888 Kalakaua Avenue
1888 Kalakaua Avenue

1888 Kalākaua Avenue · (808) 951-0021
Location

1888 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2206 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1272 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
hot tub
car wash area
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 covered/secured parking unit in luxury condo, Waikiki Landmark.

Rent includes basic internet and basic cable.

Lots of amenities including 3 pools, 2 hot tub, new gym, car wash etc.

Long-term only. No Smoking. No Pets.

Applications are submitted online, after attending a showing. Include a copy of government ID & last 2 months earnings statements with application. Application fee $30.00 per adult. Married couples will be credited back $25 for the second application.

Showing by appointment only. Please contact Charles at Aloha Properties to schedule a showing - Email rentals@alohapro.net or call 808-951-0021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1888 Kalakaua Avenue have any available units?
1888 Kalakaua Avenue has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1888 Kalakaua Avenue have?
Some of 1888 Kalakaua Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1888 Kalakaua Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1888 Kalakaua Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1888 Kalakaua Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1888 Kalakaua Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1888 Kalakaua Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1888 Kalakaua Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1888 Kalakaua Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1888 Kalakaua Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1888 Kalakaua Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1888 Kalakaua Avenue has a pool.
Does 1888 Kalakaua Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1888 Kalakaua Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1888 Kalakaua Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1888 Kalakaua Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1888 Kalakaua Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1888 Kalakaua Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
