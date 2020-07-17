Amenities

CALL FOR APPOINTMENT:

808-941-9411 ext 1155



1. Apartments at 1839 Kahakai Drive are partly furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath units. These units do not come with a parking stall.

2. Just across from the Hawaii Convention Center, this 2-story walkup is conveniently located near bus stops, shopping, and dining. Nearby, within short distance are many landmarks for your entertainment such as Waikiki, Ala Moana Shopping Center, Magic Island and Ala Moana Beach Park.

3. Each unit has a full kitchen complete with a refrigerator and a gas range. Coin laundry is located in the next building at 1857 Kahakai Drive for your convenience.

4. Rent for this unit includes water and sewer. Electricity, gas and TV cable are at tenant’s expense.

5. From Kapiolani Boulevard, turn left onto Atkinson Drive. Take the first left at Kahakai Drive. The building will be on your right. There is no parking available at the building, so please allow extra time to find street parking. Meet our Rental agent in front of the building.

6. Once again, the address is 1839 Kahakai Drive.



There are 5 Conditions for all of our vacancies are:

1. Properties are ready for immediate occupancy.

2. Lease term for 12 months.

3. No Pets are allowed.

4. No Smoking is allowed in or anywhere on the property.

5. Rented as shown.



Housing vouchers not accepted.



