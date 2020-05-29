1804 Ala Moana Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Available Immediately.

1804 Ala Moana Blvd #13B

Honolulu, HI 96815



This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with 1129 square feet of living space, 2 spacious lanais, tile throughout and an assigned parking stall. Rent includes water, sewer and trash service. Tenant to pay for electric, cable, internet.



The building has a pool, keyed entry, Resident Manager and cameras. Located in Waikiki, it is close to night life, hotels, beaches, public transportation and Ala Moana Shopping center.



No pets, no smoking.

1 year lease to start

Security Deposit required

$30.00 application fee per adult