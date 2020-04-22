All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1744 WAIOLA ST #A3

1744 Waiola Street · (808) 734-3741
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1744 Waiola Street, Honolulu, HI 96826
Mccully - Moiliili

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1744 WAIOLA ST #A3 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
McCully Walk up- 1/1/1 - Perfect location, just minutes to Ala Moana, Waikiki, McCully shopping center and 10 minutes from the University of Hawaii. Close to all bus routes, restaurants and grocery stores.

Older unit with good square footage (700 approx), situated in a quaint and quiet lane, just one street down from King St.

Great location!

Please contact Pacific Management Group LLC. for more information or to schedule a showing.

Pacific Management Group LLC. Ph. 808-734-3741

(RLNE3749753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1744 WAIOLA ST #A3 have any available units?
1744 WAIOLA ST #A3 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1744 WAIOLA ST #A3 currently offering any rent specials?
1744 WAIOLA ST #A3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1744 WAIOLA ST #A3 pet-friendly?
No, 1744 WAIOLA ST #A3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1744 WAIOLA ST #A3 offer parking?
No, 1744 WAIOLA ST #A3 does not offer parking.
Does 1744 WAIOLA ST #A3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1744 WAIOLA ST #A3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1744 WAIOLA ST #A3 have a pool?
No, 1744 WAIOLA ST #A3 does not have a pool.
Does 1744 WAIOLA ST #A3 have accessible units?
No, 1744 WAIOLA ST #A3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1744 WAIOLA ST #A3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1744 WAIOLA ST #A3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1744 WAIOLA ST #A3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1744 WAIOLA ST #A3 does not have units with air conditioning.
