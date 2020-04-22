1744 WAIOLA ST #A3

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

McCully Walk up- 1/1/1 - Perfect location, just minutes to Ala Moana, Waikiki, McCully shopping center and 10 minutes from the University of Hawaii. Close to all bus routes, restaurants and grocery stores.



Older unit with good square footage (700 approx), situated in a quaint and quiet lane, just one street down from King St.



Great location!



Please contact Pacific Management Group LLC. for more information or to schedule a showing.



Pacific Management Group LLC. Ph. 808-734-3741



(RLNE3749753)