1571 Piikoi Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill

Beautiful, fully furnished unit in Pakalana Building. Just bring your toothbrush and clothes and enjoy being in the heart of Honolulu. 1 bedroom/1bathroom/1parking unit with two split ACs to cool down inside and a lanai to enjoy the outside breeze and fresh air. Washer/dryer in the unit plus UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Secured building with Resident manager on site. Downstairs has a nice BBQ area to enjoy also. This unit is perfect for traveling professionals or those who just don't want to purchase new furniture...everything is already here for you! Close to restaurants, shopping, schools, hospitals, freeway entrances and more. Call now for more information!



**Sorry no pets and not accepting section 8 at this time.