Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:11 AM

1571 Piikoi Street

1571 Piikoi Street · (808) 955-7653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1571 Piikoi Street, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
bbq/grill
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful, fully furnished unit in Pakalana Building. Just bring your toothbrush and clothes and enjoy being in the heart of Honolulu. 1 bedroom/1bathroom/1parking unit with two split ACs to cool down inside and a lanai to enjoy the outside breeze and fresh air. Washer/dryer in the unit plus UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Secured building with Resident manager on site. Downstairs has a nice BBQ area to enjoy also. This unit is perfect for traveling professionals or those who just don't want to purchase new furniture...everything is already here for you! Close to restaurants, shopping, schools, hospitals, freeway entrances and more. Call now for more information!

**Sorry no pets and not accepting section 8 at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1571 Piikoi Street have any available units?
1571 Piikoi Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1571 Piikoi Street have?
Some of 1571 Piikoi Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1571 Piikoi Street currently offering any rent specials?
1571 Piikoi Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1571 Piikoi Street pet-friendly?
No, 1571 Piikoi Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1571 Piikoi Street offer parking?
Yes, 1571 Piikoi Street does offer parking.
Does 1571 Piikoi Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1571 Piikoi Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1571 Piikoi Street have a pool?
No, 1571 Piikoi Street does not have a pool.
Does 1571 Piikoi Street have accessible units?
No, 1571 Piikoi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1571 Piikoi Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1571 Piikoi Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1571 Piikoi Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1571 Piikoi Street does not have units with air conditioning.
