1547 Alencastre St.

Large 3 Bedroom/1 Bath + Den near UH/Chaminade



Large 3 bedroom/1 bath + den conveniently located in lower St. Louis Heights. Unit on first floor of two story home (owners live upstairs) with separate entrance and city/ocean/sunset view. Partially furnished with couch, dining set and bookshelves. Also comes with A/C, separate washer/dryer and one covered, secured parking in enclosed garage with ample street parking nearby. Hokulani Elementary school district and minutes to UH, Chaminade, Punahou, Iolani, and Waikiki. No smoking or pets. Renting for $3,250/mo (electricity & cable/wifi not included). 12 month lease starting 8/1/2020. Please email or call if interested (no texts). Aloha!

No Pets Allowed



