1547 Alencastre St.

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Large 3 Bedroom/1 Bath + Den near UH/Chaminade - Property Id: 6034
Large 3 bedroom/1 bath + den conveniently located in lower St. Louis Heights. Unit on first floor of two story home (owners live upstairs) with separate entrance and city/ocean/sunset view. Partially furnished with couch, dining set and bookshelves. Also comes with A/C, separate washer/dryer and one covered, secured parking in enclosed garage with ample street parking nearby. Hokulani Elementary school district and minutes to UH, Chaminade, Punahou, Iolani, and Waikiki. No smoking or pets. Renting for $3,250/mo (electricity & cable/wifi not included). 12 month lease starting 8/1/2020. Please email or call if interested (no texts). Aloha!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/6034
Property Id 6034
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5842794)