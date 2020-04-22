All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1547 Alencastre St.

1547 Alencastre Street · (808) 591-1444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1547 Alencastre Street, Honolulu, HI 96816
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $3250 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available 08/01/20 Large 3 Bedroom/1 Bath + Den near UH/Chaminade - Property Id: 6034

Large 3 bedroom/1 bath + den conveniently located in lower St. Louis Heights. Unit on first floor of two story home (owners live upstairs) with separate entrance and city/ocean/sunset view. Partially furnished with couch, dining set and bookshelves. Also comes with A/C, separate washer/dryer and one covered, secured parking in enclosed garage with ample street parking nearby. Hokulani Elementary school district and minutes to UH, Chaminade, Punahou, Iolani, and Waikiki. No smoking or pets. Renting for $3,250/mo (electricity & cable/wifi not included). 12 month lease starting 8/1/2020. Please email or call if interested (no texts). Aloha!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/6034
Property Id 6034

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1547 Alencastre St. have any available units?
1547 Alencastre St. has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1547 Alencastre St. have?
Some of 1547 Alencastre St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1547 Alencastre St. currently offering any rent specials?
1547 Alencastre St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1547 Alencastre St. pet-friendly?
No, 1547 Alencastre St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1547 Alencastre St. offer parking?
Yes, 1547 Alencastre St. does offer parking.
Does 1547 Alencastre St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1547 Alencastre St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1547 Alencastre St. have a pool?
No, 1547 Alencastre St. does not have a pool.
Does 1547 Alencastre St. have accessible units?
No, 1547 Alencastre St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1547 Alencastre St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1547 Alencastre St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1547 Alencastre St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1547 Alencastre St. has units with air conditioning.
