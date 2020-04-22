All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1426 Keeaumoku St #C21

1426 Keeaumoku St · (808) 670-8015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1426 Keeaumoku St, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1426 Keeaumoku St #C21 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
1426 KEEAMOKU UPGRADED 2BR/1BA/1PKG UNIT - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015

AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.

DESCRIPTION:
Don't miss this totally renovated 2BR/1BA/1PKG unit in the 1426 Keeaumoku condominium. This conveniently located unit was redone head to toe. New kitchen cabinets, natural stone counter top, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring. Water heater, stove and dryer run on gas to save on utility bill.

KEY FEATURES:
- Property Type: Condominium
- Interior Area: 562sf
- Lanai Area: 84sf
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
- Parking: 1

PROPERTY FEATURES:
- Gas Range/Oven
- Refrigerator
- Microwave Hood
- Granite Counter Top
- Washer & Gas Dryer
- Gas Water Heater
- Tile/Carpet

BUILDING FEATURES:
- Secured Parking
- Walk Up
- Guest Parking

LEASE TERMS:
- Non Smoking
- No Pets
- Minimum Lease: 1 Year
- Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
- Credit & Background Check Required
- Renter's Insurance Required
- Rental Application Fee: $51

HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817
CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3189856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

