1426 Keeaumoku St #C21

1426 KEEAMOKU UPGRADED 2BR/1BA/1PKG UNIT - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015



AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.



VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.



DESCRIPTION:

Don't miss this totally renovated 2BR/1BA/1PKG unit in the 1426 Keeaumoku condominium. This conveniently located unit was redone head to toe. New kitchen cabinets, natural stone counter top, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring. Water heater, stove and dryer run on gas to save on utility bill.



KEY FEATURES:

- Property Type: Condominium

- Interior Area: 562sf

- Lanai Area: 84sf

- Bedrooms: 2

- Bathrooms: 1

- Parking: 1



PROPERTY FEATURES:

- Gas Range/Oven

- Refrigerator

- Microwave Hood

- Granite Counter Top

- Washer & Gas Dryer

- Gas Water Heater

- Tile/Carpet



BUILDING FEATURES:

- Secured Parking

- Walk Up

- Guest Parking



LEASE TERMS:

- Non Smoking

- No Pets

- Minimum Lease: 1 Year

- Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

- Credit & Background Check Required

- Renter's Insurance Required

- Rental Application Fee: $51



HI Pacific Property Management

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817

CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015



(RLNE3189856)