1415 Punahou St. #903

Jason Apts: 2-bed, 1-bath, and 1- parking (Makiki area) - Tastefully upgraded 2-bed, 1-bath unit now located in the Jason Apts building located in the Makiki area. Within walking distance from Punahou and Maryknoll schools... this featured property is also seconds away from the Kapiolani Hospital and freeway access. Upgrades include a fully renovated kitchen with bright cabinets, new counter tops, fresh paint, and wood laminate floor throughout. Bathrooms include tile flooring with additional updates. Private laundry area with stack-able W/D units with a large space for laundry and additional storage. Building is secure with covered parking. Home is ready for immediate move in! No pets/ No smoking. Application fee: $25. Renter's insurance required. Lease terms: 1-year. Inquire today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3728289)