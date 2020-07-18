All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1415 Punahou St. #903

1415 Punahou Street · (808) 792-2700
Location

1415 Punahou Street, Honolulu, HI 96822
Manoa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1415 Punahou St. #903 - 1415 Punahou St. #903 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Jason Apts: 2-bed, 1-bath, and 1- parking (Makiki area) - Tastefully upgraded 2-bed, 1-bath unit now located in the Jason Apts building located in the Makiki area. Within walking distance from Punahou and Maryknoll schools... this featured property is also seconds away from the Kapiolani Hospital and freeway access. Upgrades include a fully renovated kitchen with bright cabinets, new counter tops, fresh paint, and wood laminate floor throughout. Bathrooms include tile flooring with additional updates. Private laundry area with stack-able W/D units with a large space for laundry and additional storage. Building is secure with covered parking. Home is ready for immediate move in! No pets/ No smoking. Application fee: $25. Renter's insurance required. Lease terms: 1-year. Inquire today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3728289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Punahou St. #903 have any available units?
1415 Punahou St. #903 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1415 Punahou St. #903 have?
Some of 1415 Punahou St. #903's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 Punahou St. #903 currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Punahou St. #903 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Punahou St. #903 pet-friendly?
No, 1415 Punahou St. #903 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1415 Punahou St. #903 offer parking?
Yes, 1415 Punahou St. #903 offers parking.
Does 1415 Punahou St. #903 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Punahou St. #903 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Punahou St. #903 have a pool?
No, 1415 Punahou St. #903 does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Punahou St. #903 have accessible units?
No, 1415 Punahou St. #903 does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Punahou St. #903 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 Punahou St. #903 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 Punahou St. #903 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 Punahou St. #903 does not have units with air conditioning.
