1402 Piikoi St #602 - 2 Bed / 1 Bath / 1 Parking



1402 Piikoi St., #602

Honolulu, HI 96822



Aloha!

Due to Honolulu’s new social distancing rules, we are conducting only private showings until the “Stay-at-Home” order has stopped.



Prior to viewing the property in person, you’ll be required to check the online photos of the property as well as answer a few clarifying questions by one of our property managers.



Please contact Jon at 808-386-6139 to schedule a showing.



-Description-

We have a beautifully remodeled two bedroom unit on the corner of Piikoi and Lunalilo. The unit comes with its own washer and dryer, air conditioning, ceiling fans, and lanai. Minutes to the freeway east bound for easy commuting. The unit also comes with one covered parking stall.



-Rental Terms-

Rent: $1,750.00

Utilities Included: Water / Sewer / Trash

Available: Now

Application Fee: $30.00 per person over 18 years old.

Security Deposit: $1,750.00



-Rental Policy-

No Smoking. No Section 8. No Pets.



-Presented By-

Jon Bynes

Lic# RB-23121

ILC & Swell Realty

1441 Kapiolani Blvd. Suite 1915

Honolulu, HI 96814

Office Hours: Monday - Friday; 8am - 5pm



