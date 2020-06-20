All apartments in Honolulu
1402 Piikoi St., #602
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

1402 Piikoi St., #602

1402 Piikoi St · (808) 951-4177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1402 Piikoi St, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1402 Piikoi St., #602 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1402 Piikoi St #602 - 2 Bed / 1 Bath / 1 Parking

1402 Piikoi St., #602
Honolulu, HI 96822

Aloha!
Due to Honolulu’s new social distancing rules, we are conducting only private showings until the “Stay-at-Home” order has stopped.

Prior to viewing the property in person, you’ll be required to check the online photos of the property as well as answer a few clarifying questions by one of our property managers.

Please contact Jon at 808-386-6139 to schedule a showing.

-Description-
We have a beautifully remodeled two bedroom unit on the corner of Piikoi and Lunalilo. The unit comes with its own washer and dryer, air conditioning, ceiling fans, and lanai. Minutes to the freeway east bound for easy commuting. The unit also comes with one covered parking stall.

-Rental Terms-
Rent: $1,750.00
Utilities Included: Water / Sewer / Trash
Available: Now
Application Fee: $30.00 per person over 18 years old.
Security Deposit: $1,750.00

-Rental Policy-
No Smoking. No Section 8. No Pets.

-Presented By-
Jon Bynes
Lic# RB-23121
ILC & Swell Realty
1441 Kapiolani Blvd. Suite 1915
Honolulu, HI 96814
Office Hours: Monday - Friday; 8am - 5pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2591460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

