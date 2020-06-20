Amenities
1402 Piikoi St #602 - 2 Bed / 1 Bath / 1 Parking
1402 Piikoi St., #602
Honolulu, HI 96822
Aloha!
Due to Honolulu’s new social distancing rules, we are conducting only private showings until the “Stay-at-Home” order has stopped.
Prior to viewing the property in person, you’ll be required to check the online photos of the property as well as answer a few clarifying questions by one of our property managers.
Please contact Jon at 808-386-6139 to schedule a showing.
-Description-
We have a beautifully remodeled two bedroom unit on the corner of Piikoi and Lunalilo. The unit comes with its own washer and dryer, air conditioning, ceiling fans, and lanai. Minutes to the freeway east bound for easy commuting. The unit also comes with one covered parking stall.
-Rental Terms-
Rent: $1,750.00
Utilities Included: Water / Sewer / Trash
Available: Now
Application Fee: $30.00 per person over 18 years old.
Security Deposit: $1,750.00
-Rental Policy-
No Smoking. No Section 8. No Pets.
-Presented By-
Jon Bynes
Lic# RB-23121
ILC & Swell Realty
1441 Kapiolani Blvd. Suite 1915
Honolulu, HI 96814
Office Hours: Monday - Friday; 8am - 5pm
