Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Detached Home in Kaimuki. Newly renovated interior and exterior home. New kitchen, bathroom and flooring throughout the home. Be the first to rent the pristine / clean home. 1 parking stall plus street parking available. Located between Waialae and 9th Avenue. Walking distance to Kaimuki Town and the busline. Very secure with vehicular gate and fence surrounding the property. New washer/dryer. Fully furnished home. Brand new split A/C units in living room, and both bedrooms. Come take a look today before it's too late!