All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 1001 Queen St Ste 2513.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
1001 Queen St Ste 2513
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:40 AM

1001 Queen St Ste 2513

1001 Queen St · (808) 201-2751
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1001 Queen St, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
key fob access
media room
Welcome to Ae'o, the newest high rise condo in Kaka'ako - Be the first to live in this luxury one bedroom suite on the 25th floor. There is no carpet in this unit - one of the only 1 bedroom units that features wood flooring throughout the suite. All of the kitchen appliances are high end Bosch products. Water, sewer, trash are included in the rent as well as in-unit laundry. This unit is located on the Ewa side of the building, with views of the south shore of Oahu and Honolulu. The amenities of Ae'o are incredible - with pools, hot tub, bbq cabanas, a large fitness center, karaoke rooms, private theater, guest suites for company and more. The building also has 24 hour security with key fob access as well as direct access to Whole Foods, just an elevator ride away. Schedule with property manager for showings. You will receive a text and an email immediately after inquiring. Call property manager for questions - 808-670-3855 - Available Immediately. One parking space - no smoking - Pets Allowed, negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Queen St Ste 2513 have any available units?
1001 Queen St Ste 2513 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does 1001 Queen St Ste 2513 have?
Some of 1001 Queen St Ste 2513's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Queen St Ste 2513 currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Queen St Ste 2513 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Queen St Ste 2513 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Queen St Ste 2513 is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Queen St Ste 2513 offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Queen St Ste 2513 offers parking.
Does 1001 Queen St Ste 2513 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 Queen St Ste 2513 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Queen St Ste 2513 have a pool?
Yes, 1001 Queen St Ste 2513 has a pool.
Does 1001 Queen St Ste 2513 have accessible units?
No, 1001 Queen St Ste 2513 does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Queen St Ste 2513 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Queen St Ste 2513 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Queen St Ste 2513 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1001 Queen St Ste 2513 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1001 Queen St Ste 2513?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Dog Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Ahuimanu, HIPearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HI
Haleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIMililani Town, HINanakuli, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity