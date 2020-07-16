1001 Queen St Ste 2513

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill guest suite hot tub key fob access media room

Welcome to Ae'o, the newest high rise condo in Kaka'ako - Be the first to live in this luxury one bedroom suite on the 25th floor. There is no carpet in this unit - one of the only 1 bedroom units that features wood flooring throughout the suite. All of the kitchen appliances are high end Bosch products. Water, sewer, trash are included in the rent as well as in-unit laundry. This unit is located on the Ewa side of the building, with views of the south shore of Oahu and Honolulu. The amenities of Ae'o are incredible - with pools, hot tub, bbq cabanas, a large fitness center, karaoke rooms, private theater, guest suites for company and more. The building also has 24 hour security with key fob access as well as direct access to Whole Foods, just an elevator ride away. Schedule with property manager for showings. You will receive a text and an email immediately after inquiring. Call property manager for questions - 808-670-3855 - Available Immediately. One parking space - no smoking - Pets Allowed, negotiable.